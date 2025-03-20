Five-star power forward Caleb Wilson wins Georgia high school basketball Player of the Year
Holy Innocents Episcopal (Georgia) is coming off winning its first-ever state title in school history earlier this month where they defeated North Cobb Christian, 84-45 to finish off the 2024-2025 season with a 27-4 record.
In the state championship-clinching win, Wilson finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Five-star power forward and University of North Carolina commit Caleb Wilson will also be taking home some more hardware as he was named the Georgia high school basketball player of the year. He was also nominated on the Naismith All-American Second team that came out earlier this month as well.
This season, Wilson averaged an astounding 21.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three-point line.
Wilson was also nominated to play in next month's McDonald's All-American Game that will take place on Tuesday, April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Wilson is the No. 6 overall ranked prospect and No. 1 in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
Wilson becomes the sixth player to take home the Georgia high school basketball player of the year award, with McEachern's Ace Bailey the most recent to do so back in 2024.
