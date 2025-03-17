Former Georgia high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is here and High School on SI is headlining the players who played their high school basketball career in the state of Georgia.
Down below is the complete list of former Georgia high school hoopers who will be playing in the NCAA's 2025 March Madness basketball tournament:
Drake Cardwell- Auburn (Evans H.S.)
Dylan Cardwell- Auburn (McEachern)
Ja'Heim Hudson- Auburn (Wheeler)
Will Richard- Florida (Woodward Academy)
PJ Carter- Memphis (Langston Hughes)
Peyton Marshall- Missouri (Kell)
Christian Anderson- Texas Tech (Lovett School)
Deivon Smith- St. John's (Grayson)
Luke Flynn- Wofford (Marietta)
Cannon Richards- Wofford (Kell)
Anthony Arrington Jr.- Wofford (The Galloway School)
Gicarri Harris- Purdue (Grayson)
Omar Cooper- McNeese State (The Walker School)
Alyn Breed- McNeese State (McEachern)
Chase Hunter- Clemson (Westlake)
Chauncey Wiggins- Clemson (Grayson)
Dakota Leffew- Georgia (Jonesboro)
Somto Cyril- Georgia (Overtime Elite)
RJ Godfrey- Georgia (North Gwinnett)
Karris Bilal- Vanderbilt (Riverwood)
Jason Edwards- Vanderbilt (Parkview)
Devin McGlockton- Vanderbilt (South Forsyth)
Luke Champion- Arizona (Lambert)
Cameron Sheffield- Duke (Chattahoochee)
Marcus Foster- Xavier (Drew Charter)
Jordan Marshall- Alabama State (Newton)
CJ Hines- Alabama State (Archer)
