Former McEachern (Georgia) standout Ace Bailey declares for NBA Draft
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Rutgers freshman forward Ace Bailey has declared for the upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft that is scheduled to take place June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Bailey is projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, following Duke's Cooper Flagg who played just one season with the Blue Devils.
"I want to thank everyone at Rutgers," Bailey said. "The community for supporting us and traveling across the country to watch us. My teammates, coaches, and support staff. The donors. The strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, managers, and also the security guards, Rob and Julio, for keeping us safe. Everyone pushed me to get better every day, to be the best version of myself. I am thankful for everything they did for me. I felt a lot of love from everyone." Bailey told ESPN
Bailey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was third-team All-Big Ten after averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. The projected No. 2 pick, to lead a Scarlet Knights team that didn't have much talent beyond the star duo and finished 15-17.
Before coming over to Rutgers, Bailey was a standout at McEachern High School in the greater-Atlanta area where in his final high school basketball game scoring 14 points in a 51-41 state championship game loss to Grayson back on March 10, 2024.
Bailey, listed at 6'10 shot 46% from the field and 35% from behind the arc where he made 47 3-pointers in 30 games played for the Scarlet Knights this season.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Bailey: Bailey has terrific size and effortless athleticism on the wing. He covers the court fluidly, plays way above the rim, and can move laterally as well. Because his physical tools can be so glaring, it’s easy to underestimate his skill set, which includes a good-looking shooting stroke. On top of all that, Bailey has also shown signs of a real passing instinct. That overlap of physical tools, along with underrated skill and feel, makes him a uniquely talented wing prospect in the national class. He'll only continue to ascend as he develops his body, his ability to create his shot off the dribble, and proves himself against top competition.
