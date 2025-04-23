Former Montverde Academy star Cooper Flagg declares for NBA Draft
When it comes to highly anticipated NBA Draft picks, Cooper Flagg is a college prospect that many have been looking forward to hearing him declare.
On Monday, Flagg made it official with making the jump to the National Basketball Association (NBA), as the Duke Blue Devil star declared that he will be entering the 2025 NBA Draft.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Flagg made his name as a high school basketball star at Montverde Academy, playing for the Eagles in both the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. In the latter campaign, as a Montverde Academy senior forward, Flagg finished averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Here below is Flagg's evaluation when he was playing in high school by 247Sports:
Cooper Flagg is an elite two-way prospect. His instincts are off the charts on both ends of the floor and he competes with a quiet type of killer instinct. He's a defensive standout and particularly dominant as an off-ball defender. In fact, he's as good of an underclassman shot-blocker as I've seen at his size. Offensively, he's an excellent passer with a good foundation of early skill and developing playmaking ability. His footwork is excellent. His shooting and handling are both good and continuously improving. He doesn't necessarily need to be the focal point on that end of the floor, but he's shown he's plenty capable of it. Physically, Flagg's frame is solid enough to absorb contact now and will only add additional muscle mass in the coming years.
