Former University of Georgia standout to accept high school football head coaching job
When it comes to the Columbus Carver Tigers, there's not many alumni to recent memory known better than former linebacker Jarvis Jones.
On Sunday, the school made it official that they will be bringing back the former Tigers' standout to take over the football program.
According to SCORE Atlanta's Najeh Wilkins, Jones has been named Carver-Columbus' new head football coach. Jones, who for the past five seasons has been the assistant linebackers coach at the University of Georgia, takes over for Pierre Coffey, who stepped down to accept the principal position at Stewart County, a K-12 school.
Jones played on Carver's first state championship-winning team in 2007 and returns in trying to lead the program to a third state title after earning a second in 2024.
Coffey led the Tigers to a 15-1 record and the GHSA's Class AA state championship last year, soundly defeating Burke County, 52-14. The only loss Carver had in '24 was a 15-6 decision to Harris County.
Many remember Jones for when he played for Georgia Bulldogs where the linebacker compiled 168 tackles, 47 going for a loss, 28 sacks and nine forced fumbles. Jones was named a 2-time All-American and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Jones went on to play in the NFL for 4 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, compiling 130 tackles, 11 for a loss, six sacks and nine pass deflections.
More From Georgia High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi