Four-star small forward Bella Ragone wins Georgia high school girls basketball player of the year

The four-star junior small forward wins her second award of the year, after she won the Georgia High School Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this month.

Mill Creek (Georgia) is coming off a 17-9 record for the 2024-2025 season, where they reached the second round of the state playoffs before their season came to an end against Lowndes.

Four-star junior small forward Bella Ragone will be taking home some hardware as she was named the Georgia High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year and this is the second year in a row she was named as a finalist.

Ragone, is the daughter of Dave Ragone who spent time in the National Football League (NFL) playing for the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Rams, and Carolina Panthers from 2003 to 2007. Her mother, Marju Ragone played college basketball at the University of Miami (Ohio) and Louisville where she was named to the Conference-USA All-Conference team twice.

This season, Ragone averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Ragone averaged 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game as a sophomore for the Lady Hawks where the finished with an 18-8 record qualifying for the state playoffs. As a freshman, Ragone averaged 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game where the Lady Hawks finished with a 13-12 record.

Ragone is the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 2 overall ranked prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Ragone currently holds offers from Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and several others.

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

