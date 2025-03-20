Four-star small forward Bella Ragone wins Georgia high school girls basketball player of the year
Mill Creek (Georgia) is coming off a 17-9 record for the 2024-2025 season, where they reached the second round of the state playoffs before their season came to an end against Lowndes.
Four-star junior small forward Bella Ragone will be taking home some hardware as she was named the Georgia High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year and this is the second year in a row she was named as a finalist.
Ragone, is the daughter of Dave Ragone who spent time in the National Football League (NFL) playing for the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Rams, and Carolina Panthers from 2003 to 2007. Her mother, Marju Ragone played college basketball at the University of Miami (Ohio) and Louisville where she was named to the Conference-USA All-Conference team twice.
This season, Ragone averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Ragone averaged 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game as a sophomore for the Lady Hawks where the finished with an 18-8 record qualifying for the state playoffs. As a freshman, Ragone averaged 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game where the Lady Hawks finished with a 13-12 record.
Ragone is the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 2 overall ranked prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Ragone currently holds offers from Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and several others.
