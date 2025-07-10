Gainesville High School Quarterback Kharim Hughley Commits to The Clemson Tigers
If you are a high school football junkie like a lot of people in the State of Georgia and you simply love high school football in Georgia, then you most likely know who Kharim Hughley is out of Gainesville high school. If you are a Clemson Tiger fan, then you are probably thrilled for him to have just committed to the Clemson program.
Hughley Has Received A Ton of Big Time College Attention
Hughley started receiving attention early showing the great potential in his game as he matured within a very tough classification in the State of Georgia. Hughley received offers from programs such as South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, and many more. He recently picked up an offer from Clemson and shortly after committed. After so many big offers, only one can receive the commitment, and Hughley feels best fit with the Tigers of Clemson. When asked what it was about Clemson that brought his commitment on, Hughey did not hesitate to express what stands out and what it means to him to commit to a program like Clemson.
"Dabo and the culture that he's set. The offense, I think I'd fit perfectly in their scheme." Hughley said. "It means a lot and I thank God for Blessing me for the opportunity to be in the position I am."
Hughley Is Excited for the Next Level But Remains Focused on The Task at Hand
Hughley is excited to be a Clemson commit and can go into the 2025 season focused on winning games along with his high school teammates. He has big expectations for what him and his team can do this season and there are always high expectations for the Red Elephants of Gainesville. Kharim Hughley's goals are simple and straight to the point when it comes to what needs to be done this season. As an individual his goals are the same as the team goals he's got set out for 2025.
When asking Hughley what he's looking forward to the most this season, he kept it short and sweet.
"Just the opportunity to get out there with my guys and compete to win a state championship." The individual expectation was no different than the team expectation which speaks volumes to how the great coaching staff at Gainesville is by how they instill their winning culture in their players. "I just want to help my team win state and as a team, simply win state."
The 2027 4-Star Signal Caller Looks to Top His Previous Season
Hughley had a big-time season last year which is one reason why he gained a ton of next-level attention. the 2027 QB threw for 2,543 yards and 22 touchdowns last year with just 2 interceptions. He already had eyes all over him. However, being a Clemson commit now, Hughley will have just as many if not more eyes locked in on him this season to see what he can do. I can assure you that Hughley will gladly take on that challenge. He's a competitor and it shows on Friday nights, so expect no different this season.
Setting the Tone for Underclassmen: Hughley Doesn't Just Lead His Team, He Leads by Example
Hughley leads his team by the way he plays and how he conducts himself on and off of the gridiron. He plays as if he's having a blast, yet he takes his role as serious as a professional would. It's important to have a leader because it sets the tone for the program for generations to come. When asked what advice he would give to the players coming up behind him, Hughley says, "Just keep working and don't focus on the wrong things." Not a bad student-athlete to take advice from. Clemson is getting a true leader in Hughley, and it will be exciting to see what he does this fall.