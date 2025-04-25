High School

Georgia (GHSA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (4/25/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Georgia high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Andy Villamarzo

Calvary Day's Brody Dawson (5) runs after bunting during the first game of the Harlem and Calvary Day GHSA 3A state championship baseball game at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga., on Friday, May 17, 2024. Harlem won the first game 13-5.
Calvary Day's Brody Dawson (5) runs after bunting during the first game of the Harlem and Calvary Day GHSA 3A state championship baseball game at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga., on Friday, May 17, 2024. Harlem won the first game 13-5. / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Playoff time has arrived in Georgia high school baseball.

The postseason has begun in the Peach State as Classes 7A through 1A, with a handful of games having already played and second round matchups now coming up this weekend. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Georgia, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Georgia high school baseball playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 GHSA baseball playoffs.

Georgia high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the GHSA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from GHSA's Classes 1A-7A:

CLASS AAAAAA

Region 1

Mill Creek at Lowndes

Brookwood at Grayson

Region 2

Carrollton at Etowah

Parkview at Hillgrove

Region 3

Harrison at West Forsyth

Walton at East Coweta

Region 4

McEachern at North Gwinnett

North Paulding at Buford

CLASS AAAAA

Region 1

Winder-Barrow at Effingham County

River Ridge at Dunwoody

Region 2

Habershan Central at South Paulding

Lassiter at Newnan

Region 3

Northgate at Pope

Brunswick at Houston County

Region 4

Creekview at Woodward Academy

Greenbrier at Loganville

CLASS AAAA

Region 1

Flowery Branch at Wayne County

Central Carr at Kell

Region 2

East Forsyth at St. Pius X

Cartersville at Starrs Mill

Region 3

Columbus Northside at Blessed Trinity

Marist vs. Ola OR Walnut Grove

Region 4

Harris County at Allatoona

Ware County at North Oconee

CLASS AAA

Region 1

Mt. Zion Jones at Harlem

Long County at Whitewater

Gilmer at LaGrange

Dougherty at Pickens

Region 2

Cairo at Oconee County

Jefferson at West Laurens

Dawson County at Southeast Bulloch

Stephenson at Troup County

Region 3

Richmond Academy at North Hall

Heritage Catholic at Riverdale

Lumpkin County at Cherokee Bluff

Islands at Northwest Winfield

Region 4

Upson-Lee at Luella

Mary Persons at Adairsville

Calhoun at Bainbridge

West Hall at Peach County

CLASS AA

Region 1

Butler at Morgan County

Jackson at Ringgold

Hart County at Thomson

Therrell at Appling County

Region 2

Josey at Burke County

East Jackson at Franklin County

Union County at Stephens County

Rutland at Redan

Region 3

South Atlanta at Pierce County

Cook at Hardaway

Crisp County at Shaw

Sonoraville at Columbus

Region 4

Coahulla at Callaway

Jordan at Drew Charter

Hapeville at Pike County

Salem at Rockmart

A DIVISION I

Region 1

Brantley County at Gordon Lee

ACE Charter at Elbert County

Bacon County at Banks County

Putnam County at Washington County

Region 2

Chattooga at Toombs County

Haralson County at Jasper County

Vidalia at Swainsboro

Berrien at Social Circle

Region 3

Thomasville at Pepperell

Rabun County at Bremen

Lamar County at Fitzgerald

East Laurens at Bleckley County

Region 4

Heard County at Model

Amauchee at Fannin County

Dublin at Worth County

Dodge County at Jeff Davis

A DIVISION II

Region 1

Irwin County at Baconton

Schley County at Wilcox County

Region 2

Pelham at Charlton County

Trion at ECI

Region 3

Metter at Crawford County

Seminole County at Lanier County

Region 4

Screven County at Bowdon

Miller County at Lake Oconee Academy

Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

