Georgia (GHSA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (4/25/2025)
Playoff time has arrived in Georgia high school baseball.
The postseason has begun in the Peach State as Classes 7A through 1A, with a handful of games having already played and second round matchups now coming up this weekend. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Georgia, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Georgia high school baseball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 GHSA baseball playoffs.
Georgia high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the GHSA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from GHSA's Classes 1A-7A:
CLASS AAAAAA
Region 1
Mill Creek at Lowndes
Brookwood at Grayson
Region 2
Carrollton at Etowah
Parkview at Hillgrove
Region 3
Harrison at West Forsyth
Walton at East Coweta
Region 4
McEachern at North Gwinnett
North Paulding at Buford
CLASS AAAAA
Region 1
Winder-Barrow at Effingham County
River Ridge at Dunwoody
Region 2
Habershan Central at South Paulding
Lassiter at Newnan
Region 3
Northgate at Pope
Brunswick at Houston County
Region 4
Creekview at Woodward Academy
Greenbrier at Loganville
CLASS AAAA
Region 1
Flowery Branch at Wayne County
Central Carr at Kell
Region 2
East Forsyth at St. Pius X
Cartersville at Starrs Mill
Region 3
Columbus Northside at Blessed Trinity
Marist vs. Ola OR Walnut Grove
Region 4
Harris County at Allatoona
Ware County at North Oconee
CLASS AAA
Region 1
Mt. Zion Jones at Harlem
Long County at Whitewater
Gilmer at LaGrange
Dougherty at Pickens
Region 2
Cairo at Oconee County
Jefferson at West Laurens
Dawson County at Southeast Bulloch
Stephenson at Troup County
Region 3
Richmond Academy at North Hall
Heritage Catholic at Riverdale
Lumpkin County at Cherokee Bluff
Islands at Northwest Winfield
Region 4
Upson-Lee at Luella
Mary Persons at Adairsville
Calhoun at Bainbridge
West Hall at Peach County
CLASS AA
Region 1
Butler at Morgan County
Jackson at Ringgold
Hart County at Thomson
Therrell at Appling County
Region 2
Josey at Burke County
East Jackson at Franklin County
Union County at Stephens County
Rutland at Redan
Region 3
South Atlanta at Pierce County
Cook at Hardaway
Crisp County at Shaw
Sonoraville at Columbus
Region 4
Coahulla at Callaway
Jordan at Drew Charter
Hapeville at Pike County
Salem at Rockmart
A DIVISION I
Region 1
Brantley County at Gordon Lee
ACE Charter at Elbert County
Bacon County at Banks County
Putnam County at Washington County
Region 2
Chattooga at Toombs County
Haralson County at Jasper County
Vidalia at Swainsboro
Berrien at Social Circle
Region 3
Thomasville at Pepperell
Rabun County at Bremen
Lamar County at Fitzgerald
East Laurens at Bleckley County
Region 4
Heard County at Model
Amauchee at Fannin County
Dublin at Worth County
Dodge County at Jeff Davis
A DIVISION II
Region 1
Irwin County at Baconton
Schley County at Wilcox County
Region 2
Pelham at Charlton County
Trion at ECI
Region 3
Metter at Crawford County
Seminole County at Lanier County
Region 4
Screven County at Bowdon
Miller County at Lake Oconee Academy
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi