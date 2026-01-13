High School

Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - January 13, 2025

Get GHSA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Georgia high school basketball season continues on January 13

Robin Erickson

The Wheeler Wildcats look to continue their hot start to the season against Etowah on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Wheeler Wildcats look to continue their hot start to the season against Etowah on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

There are 189 games scheduled across Georgia on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as the Gainesville Red Elephants travel to take on Johns Creek in a conference game at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Wheeler looks to continue their hot start against Etowah.

Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, January 13

With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.

GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 29 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Grayson taking on South Gwinnett. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 29 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Alexander taking on Villa Rica. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 29 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Mays taking on Pace Academy. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 30 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Westover taking on Dougherty. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Holy Innocents Episcopal taking on Therrell. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 24 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by East Laurens taking on Jefferson County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13

There are 32 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Chattahoochee County taking on Taylor County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Football Scoreboard.

