Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - January 23, 2025
There are 182 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as the Gainesville Red Elephants look to stay undefeated in a away conference game against Lanier. Meanwhile, Woodstock faces off against Sprayberry at 7:30 p.m.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 23
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by McEachern taking on Hillgrove. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Newnan taking on Langston Hughes. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Eastside taking on East Forsyth. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Westside taking on Cross Creek. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 23 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Kendrick taking on Carver. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Vidalia taking on Swainsboro. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 25 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Brunswick taking on Statesboro. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Basketball Scoreboard.
