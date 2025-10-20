Georgia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Lincoln County (Lincolnton, GA) (7-0)
2. Wheeler County (Alamo, GA) (7-0)
3. Clinch County (Homerville, GA) (7-0)
4. Screven County (Sylvania, GA) (8-0)
5. Johnson County (Wrightsville, GA) (7-0)
6. Early County (Blakely, GA) (6-2)
7. Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA) (6-1)
8. Wilcox County (Rochelle, GA) (6-1)
9. Emanuel County Institute (Twin City, GA) (6-2)
10. Taylor County (Butler, GA) (6-1)
11. Bowdon (Bowdon, GA) (5-2)
12. Atkinson County (Pearson, GA) (6-1)
13. Hawkinsville (Hawkinsville, GA) (6-2)
14. Treutlen (Soperton, GA) (6-2)
15. Mt. Zion (Mt. Zion, GA) (7-2)
16. Mitchell County (Camilla, GA) (5-2)
17. Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) (5-3)
18. Schley County (Ellaville, GA) (5-4)
19. Bryan County (Pembroke, GA) (5-4)
20. Towns County (Hiawassee, GA) (5-3)
21. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) (3-5)
22. McIntosh County Academy (Darien, GA) (4-4)
23. Charlton County (Folkston, GA) (4-4)
24. Jenkins County (Millen, GA) (4-4)
25. Crawford County (Roberta, GA) (5-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Heard County (Franklin, GA) (8-0)
2. Swainsboro (Swainsboro, GA) (8-1)
3. Worth County (Sylvester, GA) (9-0)
4. Jasper County Monticello (Monticello, GA) (8-0)
5. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Marietta, GA) (9-0)
6. Toombs County (Lyons, GA) (7-1)
7. Whitefield Academy (Mableton, GA) (7-1)
8. Dublin (Dublin, GA) (5-1)
9. Fellowship Christian (Roswell, GA) (6-1)
10. Lamar County (Barnesville, GA) (8-0)
11. Landmark Christian (Fairburn, GA) (7-1)
12. Athens Academy (Athens, GA) (8-1)
13. Pepperell (Lindale, GA) (7-2)
14. Wesleyan (Norcross, GA) (6-1)
15. Dodge County (Eastman, GA) (6-1)
16. Jeff Davis (Hazlehurst, GA) (6-1)
17. Northeast (Macon, GA) (5-2)
18. Rabun County (Tiger, GA) (7-1)
19. Savannah Christian (Savannah, GA) (5-3)
20. Bleckley County (Cochran, GA) (6-2)
21. Gordon Lee (Chickamauga, GA) (5-1)
22. Thomasville (Thomasville, GA) (5-4)
23. Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald, GA) (5-3)
24. King's Ridge Christian (Alpharetta, GA) (5-2)
25. Social Circle (Social Circle, GA) (5-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Carver (Atlanta, GA) (9-0)
2. North Murray (Chatsworth, GA) (8-0)
3. Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA) (6-1)
4. Rockmart (Rockmart, GA) (7-1)
5. Carver (Columbus, GA) (8-0)
6. Morgan County (Madison, GA) (8-0)
7. Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA) (6-2)
8. Sumter County (Americus, GA) (7-1)
9. Pierce County (Blackshear, GA) (7-1)
10. Callaway (Hogansville, GA) (6-2)
11. Columbus (Columbus, GA) (6-1)
12. Appling County (Baxley, GA) (5-3)
13. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Fort Oglethorpe, GA) (5-3)
14. Hapeville Charter (Atlanta, GA) (4-4)
15. Laney (Augusta, GA) (6-2)
16. Ringgold (Ringgold, GA) (5-4)
17. Thomson (Thomson, GA) (5-3)
18. Miller Grove (Lithonia, GA) (7-2)
19. Burke County (Waynesboro, GA) (6-2)
20. Franklin County (Carnesville, GA) (6-2)
21. Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, GA) (5-3)
22. Crisp County (Cordele, GA) (4-5)
23. Cook (Adel, GA) (5-3)
24. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (Atlanta, GA) (5-3)
25. Hart County (Hartwell, GA) (3-5)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. North Hall (Gainesville, GA) (8-0)
2. Troup County (LaGrange, GA) (8-0)
3. Peach County (Fort Valley, GA) (8-0)
4. Jenkins (Savannah, GA) (7-1)
5. Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) (8-0)
6. Jefferson (Jefferson, GA) (7-1)
7. Calvary Day (Savannah, GA) (7-1)
8. West Laurens (Dexter, GA) (8-0)
9. Pickens (Jasper, GA) (7-1)
10. Westside (Augusta, GA) (8-0)
11. Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) (7-1)
12. Calhoun (Calhoun, GA) (6-2)
13. LaGrange (LaGrange, GA) (7-2)
14. Heritage (Ringgold, GA) (6-2)
15. Westover (Albany, GA) (5-2)
16. Liberty County (Hinesville, GA) (7-1)
17. Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, GA) (6-2)
18. Harlem (Harlem, GA) (6-2)
19. Aquinas (Augusta, GA) (6-2)
20. Douglass (Atlanta, GA) (6-2)
21. North Clayton (College Park, GA) (7-2)
22. Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) (6-2)
23. Cairo (Cairo, GA) (6-2)
24. Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, GA) (6-3)
25. Monroe Area (Monroe, GA) (6-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Cartersville (Cartersville, GA) (9-0)
2. Central (Carrollton, GA) (7-0)
3. North Oconee (Bogart, GA) (8-0)
4. Creekside (Fairburn, GA) (8-0)
5. Marist (Atlanta, GA) (7-1)
6. Ware County (Waycross, GA) (7-1)
7. Benedictine (Savannah, GA) (5-2)
8. Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA) (7-1)
9. Kell (Marietta, GA) (7-2)
10. Flowery Branch (Flowery Branch, GA) (6-2)
11. Cass (White, GA) (7-2)
12. Griffin (Griffin, GA) (6-2)
13. Cambridge (Milton, GA) (7-1)
14. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA) (5-3)
15. Lithonia (Lithonia, GA) (7-1)
16. Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA) (6-2)
17. Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA) (6-2)
18. Hampton (Hampton, GA) (6-2)
19. Ola (McDonough, GA) (6-2)
20. Jones County (Gray, GA) (6-2)
21. Eastside (Covington, GA) (5-4)
22. Madison County (Danielsville, GA) (5-3)
23. Tucker (Tucker, GA) (5-3)
24. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) (4-4)
25. Hiram (Hiram, GA) (5-4)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) (8-1)
2. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) (8-0)
3. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA) (8-0)
4. Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) (8-0)
5. Roswell (Roswell, GA) (7-1)
6. Jackson County (Jefferson, GA) (7-1)
7. Rome (Rome, GA) (6-2)
8. Milton (Milton, GA) (6-2)
9. Sequoyah (Canton, GA) (7-1)
10. Lee County (Leesburg, GA) (6-2)
11. New Manchester (Douglasville, GA) (7-0)
12. Northgate (Newnan, GA) (7-1)
13. Newnan (Newnan, GA) (6-2)
14. Sprayberry (Marietta, GA) (7-1)
15. Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) (6-2)
16. Brunswick (Brunswick, GA) (7-2)
17. Lovejoy (Lovejoy, GA) (7-1)
18. East Paulding (Dallas, GA) (5-3)
19. River Ridge (Woodstock, GA) (6-2)
20. Effingham County (Springfield, GA) (6-2)
21. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, GA) (6-2)
22. Statesboro (Statesboro, GA) (6-2)
23. Seckinger (Buford, GA) (4-4)
24. Lanier (Sugar Hill, GA) (5-4)
25. Woodstock (Woodstock, GA) (5-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Lowndes (Valdosta, GA) (8-0)
2. Buford (Buford, GA) (8-0)
3. Carrollton (Carrollton, GA) (9-0)
4. McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) (8-0)
5. Grayson (Loganville, GA) (8-0)
6. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA) (7-1)
7. Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA) (6-2)
8. Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) (6-2)
9. Valdosta (Valdosta, GA) (7-1)
10. Harrison (Kennesaw, GA) (7-1)
11. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) (7-2)
12. West Forsyth (Cumming, GA) (7-1)
13. Brookwood (Snellville, GA) (6-2)
14. Newton (Covington, GA) (5-3)
15. North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA) (5-3)
16. Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, GA) (6-2)
17. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, GA) (7-1)
18. Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) (5-3)
19. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (6-2)
20. Norcross (Norcross, GA) (6-2)
21. Camden County (Kingsland, GA) (5-3)
22. Walton (Marietta, GA) (5-4)
23. Marietta (Marietta, GA) (4-4)
24. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) (5-3)
25. Westlake (Atlanta, GA) (4-5)