Georgia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Clinch County (Homerville, GA) (8-0)
2. Lincoln County (Lincolnton, GA) (8-0)
3. Wheeler County (Alamo, GA) (8-0)
4. Johnson County (Wrightsville, GA) (8-0)
5. Screven County (Sylvania, GA) (9-0)
6. Bowdon (Bowdon, GA) (6-2)
7. Early County (Blakely, GA) (7-2)
8. Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA) (7-1)
9. Emanuel County Institute (Twin City, GA) (7-2)
10. Taylor County (Butler, GA) (7-1)
11. Wilcox County (Rochelle, GA) (6-2)
12. Hawkinsville (Hawkinsville, GA) (7-2)
13. Atkinson County (Pearson, GA) (6-1)
14. Treutlen (Soperton, GA) (6-3)
15. Mt. Zion (Mt. Zion, GA) (7-3)
16. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) (4-5)
17. Schley County (Ellaville, GA) (6-4)
18. Jenkins County (Millen, GA) (5-4)
19. Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) (6-4)
20. Mitchell County (Camilla, GA) (5-3)
21. Towns County (Hiawassee, GA) (6-3)
22. Bryan County (Pembroke, GA) (5-4)
23. McIntosh County Academy (Darien, GA) (5-4)
24. Warren County (Warrenton, GA) (4-5)
25. Crawford County (Roberta, GA) (5-4)
View full Class 1A DII rankings
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Heard County (Franklin, GA) (9-0)
2. Fellowship Christian (Roswell, GA) (7-1)
3. Worth County (Sylvester, GA) (10-0)
4. Jasper County Monticello (Monticello, GA) (9-0)
5. Whitefield Academy (Mableton, GA) (8-1)
6. Lamar County (Barnesville, GA) (9-0)
7. Toombs County (Lyons, GA) (8-1)
8. Dublin (Dublin, GA) (6-1)
9. Swainsboro (Swainsboro, GA) (8-2)
10. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Marietta, GA) (9-0)
11. Savannah Christian (Savannah, GA) (6-3)
12. Landmark Christian (Fairburn, GA) (8-1)
13. Athens Academy (Athens, GA) (9-1)
14. Bleckley County (Cochran, GA) (7-2)
15. Pepperell (Lindale, GA) (7-2)
16. Gordon Lee (Chickamauga, GA) (6-1)
17. Northeast (Macon, GA) (6-2)
18. Wesleyan (Norcross, GA) (6-2)
19. Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald, GA) (6-3)
20. Jeff Davis (Hazlehurst, GA) (6-2)
21. Haralson County (Tallapoosa, GA) (7-3)
22. Rabun County (Tiger, GA) (7-2)
23. Thomasville (Thomasville, GA) (5-4)
24. Dodge County (Eastman, GA) (6-2)
25. Social Circle (Social Circle, GA) (5-4)
View full Class 1A DI rankings
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA) (7-1)
2. Carver (Atlanta, GA) (10-0)
3. North Murray (Chatsworth, GA) (9-0)
4. Carver (Columbus, GA) (9-0)
5. Rockmart (Rockmart, GA) (8-1)
6. Morgan County (Madison, GA) (9-0)
7. Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA) (7-2)
8. Sumter County (Americus, GA) (8-1)
9. Pierce County (Blackshear, GA) (8-1)
10. Callaway (Hogansville, GA) (7-2)
11. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Fort Oglethorpe, GA) (6-3)
12. Appling County (Baxley, GA) (6-3)
13. Laney (Augusta, GA) (7-2)
14. Thomson (Thomson, GA) (6-3)
15. Hapeville Charter (Atlanta, GA) (5-4)
16. Miller Grove (Lithonia, GA) (8-2)
17. Burke County (Waynesboro, GA) (7-2)
18. Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, GA) (6-3)
19. Columbus (Columbus, GA) (6-2)
20. Ringgold (Ringgold, GA) (5-4)
21. Columbia (Decatur, GA) (3-6)
22. Stephens County (Toccoa, GA) (4-5)
23. Sonoraville (Calhoun, GA) (5-5)
24. Franklin County (Carnesville, GA) (6-3)
25. Crisp County (Cordele, GA) (4-5)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. North Hall (Gainesville, GA) (9-0)
2. Troup County (LaGrange, GA) (9-0)
3. Jefferson (Jefferson, GA) (8-1)
4. Jenkins (Savannah, GA) (8-1)
5. Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) (9-0)
6. Calvary Day (Savannah, GA) (8-1)
7. Westside (Augusta, GA) (9-0)
8. West Laurens (Dexter, GA) (9-0)
9. Calhoun (Calhoun, GA) (7-2)
10. LaGrange (LaGrange, GA) (7-2)
11. Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) (8-1)
12. Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, GA) (7-2)
13. Peach County (Fort Valley, GA) (8-1)
14. Douglass (Atlanta, GA) (7-2)
15. Harlem (Harlem, GA) (7-2)
16. Pickens (Jasper, GA) (7-2)
17. Westover (Albany, GA) (6-2)
18. Cairo (Cairo, GA) (7-2)
19. Heritage (Ringgold, GA) (6-3)
20. North Clayton (College Park, GA) (7-2)
21. Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, GA) (7-3)
22. Monroe Area (Monroe, GA) (7-2)
23. Aquinas (Augusta, GA) (6-3)
24. Long County (Ludowici, GA) (6-3)
25. Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) (6-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North Oconee (Bogart, GA) (9-0)
2. Cartersville (Cartersville, GA) (10-0)
3. Central (Carrollton, GA) (8-0)
4. Creekside (Fairburn, GA) (9-0)
5. Kell (Marietta, GA) (8-2)
6. Benedictine (Savannah, GA) (6-2)
7. Marist (Atlanta, GA) (8-1)
8. Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA) (8-1)
9. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA) (6-3)
10. Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA) (7-2)
11. Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA) (7-2)
12. Ware County (Waycross, GA) (7-2)
13. Cass (White, GA) (8-2)
14. Ola (McDonough, GA) (7-2)
15. Flowery Branch (Flowery Branch, GA) (6-3)
16. Griffin (Griffin, GA) (6-3)
17. Jones County (Gray, GA) (7-2)
18. Eastside (Covington, GA) (6-4)
19. Cambridge (Milton, GA) (7-2)
20. Lithonia (Lithonia, GA) (7-2)
21. Hampton (Hampton, GA) (6-3)
22. Madison County (Danielsville, GA) (6-3)
23. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) (5-4)
24. Tucker (Tucker, GA) (6-3)
25. Mays (Atlanta, GA) (4-5)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) (9-0)
2. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA) (9-0)
3. Roswell (Roswell, GA) (8-1)
4. Milton (Milton, GA) (7-2)
5. Sequoyah (Canton, GA) (8-1)
6. Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) (8-2)
7. Rome (Rome, GA) (7-2)
8. Jackson County (Jefferson, GA) (8-1)
9. Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) (8-1)
10. Lee County (Leesburg, GA) (7-2)
11. Newnan (Newnan, GA) (7-2)
12. Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) (7-2)
13. Lovejoy (Lovejoy, GA) (8-1)
14. Sprayberry (Marietta, GA) (8-1)
15. Northgate (Newnan, GA) (7-2)
16. New Manchester (Douglasville, GA) (7-1)
17. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, GA) (7-2)
18. East Paulding (Dallas, GA) (6-3)
19. Effingham County (Springfield, GA) (7-2)
20. Brunswick (Brunswick, GA) (7-2)
21. Statesboro (Statesboro, GA) (7-2)
22. River Ridge (Woodstock, GA) (6-3)
23. Seckinger (Buford, GA) (5-4)
24. Woodstock (Woodstock, GA) (6-3)
25. Villa Rica (Villa Rica, GA) (4-5)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Lowndes (Valdosta, GA) (9-0)
2. Buford (Buford, GA) (9-0)
3. Grayson (Loganville, GA) (9-0)
4. McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) (9-0)
5. Carrollton (Carrollton, GA) (9-0)
6. Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA) (7-2)
7. Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) (7-2)
8. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA) (8-1)
9. Valdosta (Valdosta, GA) (8-1)
10. Harrison (Kennesaw, GA) (8-1)
11. Brookwood (Snellville, GA) (7-2)
12. Newton (Covington, GA) (6-3)
13. North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA) (6-3)
14. Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) (6-3)
15. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (7-2)
16. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) (7-2)
17. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) (6-3)
18. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, GA) (7-2)
19. West Forsyth (Cumming, GA) (7-2)
20. Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, GA) (6-3)
21. Marietta (Marietta, GA) (5-4)
22. Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA) (5-4)
23. Camden County (Kingsland, GA) (5-4)
24. Denmark (Alpharetta, GA) (6-3)
25. Norcross (Norcross, GA) (6-3)