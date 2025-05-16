High School

Georgia high school football: Appling County announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Pirates' schedule are Cook County, DeLand (Florida), Miller County, Wayne County and Ware County

Andy Villamarzo

Appling County #11 Dennis Mims works to fight off Thomson defenders during their game against Thomson at The Brickyard in Thomson on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Appling County defeated Thomson with a score of 21-7. Sports Thomson And Appling County Football
Appling County #11 Dennis Mims works to fight off Thomson defenders during their game against Thomson at The Brickyard in Thomson on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Appling County defeated Thomson with a score of 21-7. Sports Thomson And Appling County Football / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Appling County Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Cook County, DeLand (Florida), Miller County, Wayne County and Ware County.

Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Crisp County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Tattnall County and at home versus Swainsboro.

Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 APPLING COUNTY PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 1: at Bacon County (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: at Ware County

Aug. 29: at Wayne County

Sep. 5: vs. Swainsboro

Sep. 12: vs. DeLand (Florida)

Sep. 19: vs. Miller County

Sep. 26: at Fitzgerald

Oct. 10: at Crisp County

Oct. 17: vs. Tattnall County

Oct. 24: vs. Cook County

Oct. 31: at Pierce County

