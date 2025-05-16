Georgia high school football: Appling County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Appling County Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Cook County, DeLand (Florida), Miller County, Wayne County and Ware County.
Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Crisp County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Tattnall County and at home versus Swainsboro.
Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 APPLING COUNTY PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1: at Bacon County (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Ware County
Aug. 29: at Wayne County
Sep. 5: vs. Swainsboro
Sep. 12: vs. DeLand (Florida)
Sep. 19: vs. Miller County
Sep. 26: at Fitzgerald
Oct. 10: at Crisp County
Oct. 17: vs. Tattnall County
Oct. 24: vs. Cook County
Oct. 31: at Pierce County
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi