Georgia High School Football: Bowdon High School Announces 2025 Schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently the Bowdon Red Devils announced their 2025 schedule which features 12 games, 7 at home and 5 away.
These games include matchups against teams like Lakeside, and Macon County.
Other teams on the schedule are teams like Mt. Zion, and Greenville, before wrapping their regular season up by playing Trion on Halloween.
Below is the Bowdon football official schedule with game times to be announced.
2025 BOWDON RED DEVIL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 1: Callaway
Aug 8: @Lakeside
Aug 15: Fellowship Christian
Aug 22: @Macon County
Aug 29: @Bremen
Sep 5: Westside Macon
Sep 12: Heard County
Sep 26: @Booker T. Washington
Oct 3: Manchester
Oct 10: @Mt. Zion
Oct 24: Greenville
Oct 31: Trion