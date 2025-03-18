High School

Georgia High School Football: Bowdon High School Announces 2025 Schedule

The Bowdon Red Devils look to make it four straight state championships after the announcement of their 2025 schedule

Tyler Rourke

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently the Bowdon Red Devils announced their 2025 schedule which features 12 games, 7 at home and 5 away.

These games include matchups against teams like Lakeside, and Macon County.

Other teams on the schedule are teams like Mt. Zion, and Greenville, before wrapping their regular season up by playing Trion on Halloween.

Below is the Bowdon football official schedule with game times to be announced.

2025 BOWDON RED DEVIL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 1: Callaway

Aug 8: @Lakeside

Aug 15: Fellowship Christian

Aug 22: @Macon County

Aug 29: @Bremen

Sep 5: Westside Macon

Sep 12: Heard County

Sep 26: @Booker T. Washington

Oct 3: Manchester

Oct 10: @Mt. Zion

Oct 24: Greenville

Oct 31: Trion

TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

