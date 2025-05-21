High School

Georgia high school football: Buford announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Wolves' regular season schedule are Benedictine, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Douglas County and opening the season against 2024 Class 5A state champion Milton.

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 14-time GHSA state champion Buford Wolves announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Wolves will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Benedictine, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Douglas County and opening the season against 2024 Class 5A state champion Milton.

Among other teams on the Wolves' regular season schedule are Dacula, Discovery, Mill Creek, Mountain View and at the friendly confines of home against Roswell in Week 4.

Below is the Wolves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BUFORD WOLVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 7: vs. Langston Hughes (scrimmage)

Aug. 14: vs. Milton

Aug. 22: at Benedictine

Sep. 5: vs. Roswell

Sep. 12: vs. Douglas County

Sep. 19: vs. Discovery

Oct. 3: at Collins Hill

Oct. 9: at Dacula

Oct. 17: at Central Gwinnett

Oct. 17: vs. Mountain View

Oct. 31: vs. Mill Creek

