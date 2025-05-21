Georgia high school football: Buford announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 14-time GHSA state champion Buford Wolves announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Wolves will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Benedictine, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Douglas County and opening the season against 2024 Class 5A state champion Milton.
Among other teams on the Wolves' regular season schedule are Dacula, Discovery, Mill Creek, Mountain View and at the friendly confines of home against Roswell in Week 4.
Below is the Wolves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BUFORD WOLVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 7: vs. Langston Hughes (scrimmage)
Aug. 14: vs. Milton
Aug. 22: at Benedictine
Sep. 5: vs. Roswell
Sep. 12: vs. Douglas County
Sep. 19: vs. Discovery
Oct. 3: at Collins Hill
Oct. 9: at Dacula
Oct. 17: at Central Gwinnett
Oct. 17: vs. Mountain View
Oct. 31: vs. Mill Creek
