Georgia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Clinch County (4-0)
2. Wheeler County (4-0)
3. Lincoln County (4-0)
4. Johnson County (4-0)
5. Seminole County (4-0)
6. Screven County (4-0)
7. Metter (3-1)
8. Emanuel County Institute (3-2)
9. Taylor County (3-1)
10. Hawkinsville (4-0)
11. Wilcox County (3-1)
12. Atkinson County (4-1)
13. Early County (3-2)
14. Southwest Georgia Academy (3-2)
15. Mt. Zion (5-1)
16. Bowdon (3-2)
17. Treutlen (3-2)
18. Turner County (2-2)
19. Jenkins County (3-2)
20. Schley County (3-3)
21. Bryan County (3-2)
22. Crawford County (3-2)
23. Mitchell County (2-2)
24. Greenville (2-2)
25. Warren County (2-4)
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Swainsboro (6-0)
2. Landmark Christian (5-0)
3. Rabun County (5-0)
4. Heard County (4-0)
5. Jasper County Monticello (5-0)
6. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (6-0)
7. Worth County (5-0)
8. Jeff Davis (4-0)
9. Fellowship Christian (4-1)
10. Lamar County (4-0)
11. Whitefield Academy (4-1)
12. Dublin (3-1)
13. Gordon Lee (3-1)
14. Haralson County (4-1)
15. Athens Academy (4-1)
16. Bleckley County (4-1)
17. Northeast (4-1)
18. Savannah Christian (3-2)
19. King's Ridge Christian (3-1)
20. Putnam County (3-2)
21. Gordon Central (5-0)
22. Pepperell (3-2)
23. Dodge County (3-1)
24. Toombs County (4-1)
25. Social Circle (3-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Sumter County (5-0)
2. North Murray (5-0)
3. Carver (5-0)
5. Prince Avenue Christian (4-1)
6. Hebron Christian Academy (3-1)
7. Morgan County (5-0)
8. Pierce County (5-0)
9. Rockmart (4-1)
10. East Jackson (5-0)
11. Sonoraville (4-1)
12. Franklin County (5-0)
13. Laney (4-1)
14. Pike County (3-2)
15. Callaway (3-2)
16. Holy Innocents Episcopal (4-1)
17. Burke County (4-1)
18. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-2)
19. Ringgold (4-2)
20. Cook (4-2)
21. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-2)
22. Miller Grove (4-1)
23. Columbus (3-1)
24. North Cobb Christian (3-2)
25. Lovett (3-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. North Hall (5-0)
2. Sandy Creek (5-0)
3. Troup County (5-0)
4. Pickens (5-0)
5. Westside (5-0)
6. Jefferson (4-1)
7. LaGrange (5-1)
8. Peach County (5-0)
9. Jenkins (4-1)
10. Heritage (4-1)
11. West Laurens (5-0)
12. Stephenson (5-0)
13. Aquinas (3-1)
14. Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1)
15. Calvary Day (4-1)
16. Cherokee Bluff (4-1)
17. Liberty County (4-1)
18. Northwest Whitfield (4-1)
19. Westover (3-1)
20. Long County (4-1)
21. Douglass (3-2)
22. Monroe Area (4-1)
23. Harlem (3-1)
24. Lumpkin County (3-2)
25. Oconee County (3-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Creekside (5-0)
2. Central (5-0)
3. North Oconee (5-0)
4. Cartersville (6-0)
5. Ware County (5-0)
6. Lithonia (4-0)
7. Cass (5-1)
8. Locust Grove (4-1)
9. Ola (4-1)
10. Blessed Trinity (3-2)
11. Walnut Grove (5-0)
12. Griffin (3-2)
13. Marist (3-1)
14. Stockbridge (4-1)
15. Benedictine (2-2)
16. Kell (4-2)
17. Flowery Branch (4-1)
18. St. Pius X Catholic (4-1)
19. Jackson (4-1)
20. Southwest DeKalb (4-1)
21. Cambridge (4-1)
22. Jonesboro (3-2)
23. Hampton (3-2)
24. Madison County (3-1)
25. Warner Robins (3-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Northgate (5-0)
2. Roswell (4-1)
3. Houston County (5-0)
4. Milton (4-1)
5. Langston Hughes (5-0)
6. Gainesville (4-1)
7. Thomas County Central (5-0)
8. Jackson County (4-1)
9. Newnan (4-1)
10. Lovejoy (5-0)
11. Lee County (4-1)
12. Sequoyah (5-1)
13. Rome (3-2)
14. Brunswick (4-1)
15. Sprayberry (5-1)
16. River Ridge (5-1)
17. New Manchester (4-0)
18. Woodward Academy (3-2)
19. Effingham County (3-2)
20. Villa Rica (2-3)
21. Woodstock (4-2)
22. Lanier (3-2)
23. Dunwoody (3-2)
24. Statesboro (3-2)
25. Habersham Central (3-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Buford (5-0)
2. Grayson (5-0)
3. Carrollton (6-0)
4. Lowndes (5-0)
5. McEachern (5-0)
6. Camden County (5-0)
7. North Gwinnett (4-1)
8. Colquitt County (4-1)
9. Harrison (5-0)
10. Valdosta (5-0)
11. Hillgrove (5-0)
12. Douglas County (3-2)
13. West Forsyth (4-1)
14. Peachtree Ridge (4-1)
15. Tift County (3-2)
16. Walton (3-2)
17. Collins Hill (3-2)
18. Norcross (3-2)
19. Mill Creek (3-2)
20. Brookwood (3-2)
21. Newton (3-2)
22. Westlake (3-3)
23. Richmond Hill (4-1)
24. North Paulding (4-2)
25. South Gwinnett (3-2)