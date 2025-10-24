Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 24, 2025
There are 176 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, October 24, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Thomas County Central faces a test against No. 23 Houston County at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 7 Gainesville looks to avoid a second loss against No. 17 Roswell.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 24
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the eleventh week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 8 Lowndes taking on Richmond Hill. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 29 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 18 Rome taking on New Manchester. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 6 Creekside taking on Jackson. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 25 Sandy Creek taking on Mary Persons. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 19 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 22 Hebron Christian Academy taking on Franklin County. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Landmark Christian taking on Mount Paran Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 28 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Mt. Zion taking on Manchester. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
