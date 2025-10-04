High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Georgia high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 11 Valdosta fell to No. 17 Colquitt County on Friday night with a final score of 17-18.
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.

Academy of Richmond County 47, Baldwin County 37

Alexander 28, Kennesaw Mountain 21

Allatoona 49, Woodland 33

Alpharetta 40, South Forsyth 14

Aquinas 41, Cross Creek 0

Archer 38, Rockdale County 14

Athens Academy 49, Banks County 0

Aucilla Christian 47, Calhoun County 14

Baconton Charter 33, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 0

Beach 35, Islands 7

Benedictine 61, Warner Robins 0

Bleckley County 14, Northeast 13

Bowdon 49, Manchester 13

Brookwood 57, Meadowcreek 7

Brooks County 37, Lanier County 0

Brunswick 60, Bradwell Institute 14

Buford 34, Collins Hill 3

Butler 52, Glenn Hills 6

Cairo 48, Leon 7

Calvary Day 47, Long County 13

Cambridge 46, Westminster 14

Campbell 26, South Cobb 10

Carrollton 48, Westlake 9

Cartersville 56, Cass 28

Carver 35, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14

Chamblee 41, Lakeside 7

Chattahoochee County 55, Central 6

Chattooga 27, Fannin County 10

Cherokee Bluff 54, West Hall 15

Christian Heritage 31, Gordon Central 10

Clinch County 42, Charlton County 27

Colquitt County 18, Valdosta 17

Columbia 31, South Atlanta 0

Coosa 34, Armuchee 0

Crawford County 41, Marion County 20

Creekside 55, Pace Academy 0

Creekside Christian Academy 46, Cross Keys 0

Crisp County 35, Tattnall County 3

Dawson County 48, Johnson 0

Denmark 10, North Forsyth 7

Dodge County 38, Washington County 19

Douglas County 42, East Coweta 10

Dublin 42, Academy for Classical Education 27

Duluth 54, Berkmar 7

Dunwoody 31, Arabia Mountain 14

Early County 43, Randolph-Clay 8

East Forsyth 21, Cedar Shoals 14

East Laurens 14, Southwest 0

East Paulding 49, Lithia Springs 0

Eastside 34, Walnut Grove 6

Fitzgerald 48, Brantley County 0

Forest Park 34, Drew 21

Franklin County 34, East Jackson 7

Gainesville 41, Seckinger 14

Georgia Military College 36, Glascock County 18

Glynn Academy 40, Evans 17

Gordon Lee 42, Dade County 7

Griffin 38, Harris County 7

Habersham Central 43, Clarke Central 22

Hampton 35, Union Grove 10

Hapeville Charter 20, Holy Innocents Episcopal 17

Haralson County 31, Model 17

Harlem 41, Hephzibah 7

Heard County 35, Temple 0

Hebron Christian Academy 54, Hart County 10

Heritage 29, Gilmer 14

Hillgrove 52, Paulding County 0

Hiram 37, Cedartown 17

Houston County 48, Northside 0

Jackson 27, Pike County 13

Jackson County 67, Apalachee 0

Jasper County Monticello 21, McNair 18

Jefferson 22, Monroe Area 7

Jeff Davis 42, Berrien 14

Jenkins 48, Windsor Forest 6

Jenkins County 7, McIntosh County Academy 0

Johnson County 42, Twiggs County 0

Jones County 27, McDonough 24

Kell 3, Blessed Trinity 0

Kendrick 40, Jordan 0

King's Ridge Christian 44, Mount Pisgah Christian 6

LaGrange 45, Whitewater 20

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Coahulla Creek 21

Lambert 33, North Atlanta 31

Lamar County 27, Towers 0

Landmark Christian 42, BEST Academy 0

Laney 52, Josey 0

Langston Hughes 68, McIntosh 13

Lee County 35, Coffee 14

Liberty County 35, Johnson 20

Locust Grove 40, Woodland 0

Lovejoy 35, Banneker 0

Lovett 29, Therrell 6

Lowndes 35, Tift County 0

Marietta 41, Walton 38

Marist 43, North Springs 0

Mary Persons 42, Trinity Christian 20

Mays 22, Jackson 7

McEachern 48, Harrison 21

Metter 45, Claxton 0

Mill Creek 37, Dacula 17

Milton 40, Lanier 7

Mitchell County 44, Terrell County 8

Morgan County 60, Rutland 27

Mount Paran Christian 42, Walker 12

Mountain View 34, Discovery 20

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 17, Eagle's View 6

Mt. Zion 41, Trion 17

New Manchester 31, South Paulding 28

Newnan 38, Dutchtown 0

Newton 30, Grovetown 0

Norcross 22, Parkview 16

North Clayton 45, Luella 38

North Cobb Christian 23, Murray County 17

North Gwinnett 45, Peachtree Ridge 14

North Murray 49, Sonoraville 21

North Oconee 35, Madison County 6

North Paulding 33, Etowah 20

Northgate 39, Morrow 6

Northwest Whitfield 40, LaFayette 7

Oconee County 28, East Hall 14

Peach County 52, Dougherty 20

Pebblebrook 35, Osborne 12

Pepperell 21, Bremen 10

Perry 38, Wayne County 0

Pierce County 34, Cook 13

Prince Avenue Christian 55, Stephens County 17

Rabun County 55, Commerce 28

Richmond Hill 24, Camden County 20

River Ridge 35, Riverwood 0

Rome 49, Villa Rica 7

Roswell 60, Johns Creek 0

Sandy Creek 39, Spalding 9

Savannah Christian 42, Savannah Country Day 7

Screven County 19, Bryan County 9

Seminole County 35, Miller County 21

Sequoyah 32, Lassiter 0

Shiloh 14, Decatur 7

South Effingham 34, Greenbrier 28

Southeast Bulloch 55, Groves 16

Sprayberry 36, Creekview 35

St. Pius X Catholic 34, Clarkston 0

Statesboro 36, Lakeside 29

Stephenson 50, Cedar Grove 18

Stockbridge 19, Ola 14

Sumter County 51, Spencer 14

Taylor County 36, Schley County 23

Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 0

Thomson 24, Burke County 14

Toombs County 47, Swainsboro 20

Towns County 14, Anderson 12

Treutlen 15, Telfair County 13

Troup County 35, Upson-Lee 7

Tucker 27, Druid Hills 0

Turner County 33, Irwin County 17

Union County 21, Ringgold 7

Utopian Academy for the Arts 48, Putnam County 0

Ware County 57, New Hampstead 19

Warren County 48, Greene County 7

Washington-Wilkes 26, Lake Oconee Academy 10

Wesleyan 25, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 19

West Forsyth 42, Forsyth Central 41

Westover 26, Bainbridge 7

Westside 49, Howard 7

Wheeler 21, Cherokee 8

Wheeler County 48, Montgomery County 7

Wilcox County 28, Hawkinsville 23

Wilkinson County 42, Hancock Central 28

Winder-Barrow 49, Loganville 8

Woodstock 20, Pope 14

Woodward Academy 35, Tri-Cities 6

Worth County 41, Thomasville 40

