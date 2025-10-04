Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.
Academy of Richmond County 47, Baldwin County 37
Alexander 28, Kennesaw Mountain 21
Allatoona 49, Woodland 33
Alpharetta 40, South Forsyth 14
Aquinas 41, Cross Creek 0
Archer 38, Rockdale County 14
Athens Academy 49, Banks County 0
Aucilla Christian 47, Calhoun County 14
Baconton Charter 33, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 0
Beach 35, Islands 7
Benedictine 61, Warner Robins 0
Bleckley County 14, Northeast 13
Bowdon 49, Manchester 13
Brookwood 57, Meadowcreek 7
Brooks County 37, Lanier County 0
Brunswick 60, Bradwell Institute 14
Buford 34, Collins Hill 3
Butler 52, Glenn Hills 6
Cairo 48, Leon 7
Calvary Day 47, Long County 13
Cambridge 46, Westminster 14
Campbell 26, South Cobb 10
Carrollton 48, Westlake 9
Cartersville 56, Cass 28
Carver 35, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14
Chamblee 41, Lakeside 7
Chattahoochee County 55, Central 6
Chattooga 27, Fannin County 10
Cherokee Bluff 54, West Hall 15
Christian Heritage 31, Gordon Central 10
Clinch County 42, Charlton County 27
Colquitt County 18, Valdosta 17
Columbia 31, South Atlanta 0
Coosa 34, Armuchee 0
Crawford County 41, Marion County 20
Creekside 55, Pace Academy 0
Creekside Christian Academy 46, Cross Keys 0
Crisp County 35, Tattnall County 3
Dawson County 48, Johnson 0
Denmark 10, North Forsyth 7
Dodge County 38, Washington County 19
Douglas County 42, East Coweta 10
Dublin 42, Academy for Classical Education 27
Duluth 54, Berkmar 7
Dunwoody 31, Arabia Mountain 14
Early County 43, Randolph-Clay 8
East Forsyth 21, Cedar Shoals 14
East Laurens 14, Southwest 0
East Paulding 49, Lithia Springs 0
Eastside 34, Walnut Grove 6
Fitzgerald 48, Brantley County 0
Forest Park 34, Drew 21
Franklin County 34, East Jackson 7
Gainesville 41, Seckinger 14
Georgia Military College 36, Glascock County 18
Glynn Academy 40, Evans 17
Gordon Lee 42, Dade County 7
Griffin 38, Harris County 7
Habersham Central 43, Clarke Central 22
Hampton 35, Union Grove 10
Hapeville Charter 20, Holy Innocents Episcopal 17
Haralson County 31, Model 17
Harlem 41, Hephzibah 7
Heard County 35, Temple 0
Hebron Christian Academy 54, Hart County 10
Heritage 29, Gilmer 14
Hillgrove 52, Paulding County 0
Hiram 37, Cedartown 17
Houston County 48, Northside 0
Jackson 27, Pike County 13
Jackson County 67, Apalachee 0
Jasper County Monticello 21, McNair 18
Jefferson 22, Monroe Area 7
Jeff Davis 42, Berrien 14
Jenkins 48, Windsor Forest 6
Jenkins County 7, McIntosh County Academy 0
Johnson County 42, Twiggs County 0
Jones County 27, McDonough 24
Kell 3, Blessed Trinity 0
Kendrick 40, Jordan 0
King's Ridge Christian 44, Mount Pisgah Christian 6
LaGrange 45, Whitewater 20
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Coahulla Creek 21
Lambert 33, North Atlanta 31
Lamar County 27, Towers 0
Landmark Christian 42, BEST Academy 0
Laney 52, Josey 0
Langston Hughes 68, McIntosh 13
Lee County 35, Coffee 14
Liberty County 35, Johnson 20
Locust Grove 40, Woodland 0
Lovejoy 35, Banneker 0
Lovett 29, Therrell 6
Lowndes 35, Tift County 0
Marietta 41, Walton 38
Marist 43, North Springs 0
Mary Persons 42, Trinity Christian 20
Mays 22, Jackson 7
McEachern 48, Harrison 21
Metter 45, Claxton 0
Mill Creek 37, Dacula 17
Milton 40, Lanier 7
Mitchell County 44, Terrell County 8
Morgan County 60, Rutland 27
Mount Paran Christian 42, Walker 12
Mountain View 34, Discovery 20
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 17, Eagle's View 6
Mt. Zion 41, Trion 17
New Manchester 31, South Paulding 28
Newnan 38, Dutchtown 0
Newton 30, Grovetown 0
Norcross 22, Parkview 16
North Clayton 45, Luella 38
North Cobb Christian 23, Murray County 17
North Gwinnett 45, Peachtree Ridge 14
North Murray 49, Sonoraville 21
North Oconee 35, Madison County 6
North Paulding 33, Etowah 20
Northgate 39, Morrow 6
Northwest Whitfield 40, LaFayette 7
Oconee County 28, East Hall 14
Peach County 52, Dougherty 20
Pebblebrook 35, Osborne 12
Pepperell 21, Bremen 10
Perry 38, Wayne County 0
Pierce County 34, Cook 13
Prince Avenue Christian 55, Stephens County 17
Rabun County 55, Commerce 28
Richmond Hill 24, Camden County 20
River Ridge 35, Riverwood 0
Rome 49, Villa Rica 7
Roswell 60, Johns Creek 0
Sandy Creek 39, Spalding 9
Savannah Christian 42, Savannah Country Day 7
Screven County 19, Bryan County 9
Seminole County 35, Miller County 21
Sequoyah 32, Lassiter 0
Shiloh 14, Decatur 7
South Effingham 34, Greenbrier 28
Southeast Bulloch 55, Groves 16
Sprayberry 36, Creekview 35
St. Pius X Catholic 34, Clarkston 0
Statesboro 36, Lakeside 29
Stephenson 50, Cedar Grove 18
Stockbridge 19, Ola 14
Sumter County 51, Spencer 14
Taylor County 36, Schley County 23
Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 0
Thomson 24, Burke County 14
Toombs County 47, Swainsboro 20
Towns County 14, Anderson 12
Treutlen 15, Telfair County 13
Troup County 35, Upson-Lee 7
Tucker 27, Druid Hills 0
Turner County 33, Irwin County 17
Union County 21, Ringgold 7
Utopian Academy for the Arts 48, Putnam County 0
Ware County 57, New Hampstead 19
Warren County 48, Greene County 7
Washington-Wilkes 26, Lake Oconee Academy 10
Wesleyan 25, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 19
West Forsyth 42, Forsyth Central 41
Westover 26, Bainbridge 7
Westside 49, Howard 7
Wheeler 21, Cherokee 8
Wheeler County 48, Montgomery County 7
Wilcox County 28, Hawkinsville 23
Wilkinson County 42, Hancock Central 28
Winder-Barrow 49, Loganville 8
Woodstock 20, Pope 14
Woodward Academy 35, Tri-Cities 6
Worth County 41, Thomasville 40