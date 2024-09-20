High School

Georgia high school football players involved in post-practice altercation

Per a report, one of the players grabbed a pair of scissors, causing non-life threatening injuries to the other player

Andy Villamarzo

According to a report by AccessWDUN, two Georgia high school football players were involved in post-practice altercation.

In a statement from Hall County Schools Athletics and Communications Director Stan Lewis in the report, one of the players grabbed a pair of scissors, causing non-life threatening injuries to the other player.

“Violence toward any student or staff member is unacceptable, and will be dealt with accordingly by the Hall County School District,” Lewis said per the report.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The student-athlete who used the scissors is in custody, per the report.

Published
