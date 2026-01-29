Georgia High School Football Power Finally Decides on It's New Head Coach
Rome High School has found its next football leader in veteran coach Bill Stewart, who was officially approved by the Rome City Schools Board on Thursday morning. Stewart replaces John Reid, the winningest coach in program history and the architect of Rome’s only two state championships.
Stewart Praised as a Leader and Program Builder
District leaders praised Stewart’s ability to build winning programs while developing young men on and off the field. Rome City Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric L. Holland called Stewart a “developer of men,” while principal Parke Wilkinson highlighted his championship experience and alignment with Rome’s tradition.
Stewart arrives with one of the strongest résumés in Georgia high school football. He launched Etowah into relevance with three region titles and playoff appearances, then elevated North Gwinnett into a statewide powerhouse, winning the 2017 Class 7A state championship — the school’s first — while capturing four region titles and reaching the semifinals twice. Overall, Stewart owns more than 100 career wins, seven region championships, and a state title.
Stewart Embraces to Build Upon John Reid's Legacy
Rather than shying away from replacing a legend, Stewart said he embraces the opportunity to build on Rome’s foundation.
“This is a place that knows how to create young men,” Stewart said. “We’re going to honor the tradition here, but also make our own path and raise the bar.”
Stewart said Rome teams will be defined by relentless effort, physical play, and accountability, emphasizing speed, toughness, and playing for one another. He also aligned himself with the championship standard Reid established.
Stewart's Goals for The Wolves
“Win the first, win the region, win the final — that’s the goal,” Stewart said. “But we want people to respect the way we play and the way we represent this community.”
Beyond wins and championships, Stewart takes pride in player development. He has coached more than 100 college players and six professionals, including Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter. Stewart said the most meaningful moments come years later, when former players credit their preparation for success beyond football.
A Coaching Journey Which Began in the College Ranks
Stewart’s coaching journey began at UCF, where he starred as a linebacker before playing professionally in arena football. He later coached at Apopka, Armwood, Parkview, Georgia Tech, and most recently Rabun County as defensive coordinator.
Now, Stewart says he is energized by the opportunity to coach in Rome, calling the city “a football place where the game is part of life.”
“I’m excited. My family’s excited. I’m ready to put on the Wolves hat and go,” Stewart said. “Go Wolves.”