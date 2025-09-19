Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 19, 2025
There are 167 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, September 19, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Carrollton takes on A.H. Parker in a battle between two undefeated oppponents. Meanwhile, the No. 1 team in the state, Grayson takes on Grovetown at 7:30 PM.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the sixth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 26 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 4 Carrollton taking on A.H. Parker at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 31 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 10 Gainesville taking on Lanier. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 26 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 11 Cartersville taking on Woodland. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 27 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Cedar Grove taking on Douglass at 5:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 28 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, September 19, the night begins with Pike County taking on Mt. Zion at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 30 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, September 19, the night begins with Northeast taking on Academy for Classical Education at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 36 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, September 12, beginning with Hancock Academy taking on Covenant Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
