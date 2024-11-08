Georgia high school football scores, live updates (11/8/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football season continues Friday night (November 8) with several important matchups across the state, including Evans vs. Glynn Academy.
Meanwhile, another important Class 4A matchup will be underway between Mays vs. Forest Park. Mays boasts a 7-2 record and looks to wrap up an impressive regular season heading into the playoffs next week.
Follow all the games on the SBLive Georgia High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of today's Georgia high school football action.
