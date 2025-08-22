High School

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (GHSA) - August 22, 2025

Get GHSA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Georgia high school football season continues on August 22, 2025

Robin Erickson

The nationally ranked Grayson Rams continue their season against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on August 22, 2025.
The nationally ranked Grayson Rams continue their season against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on August 22, 2025.

There are 190 high school football games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, August 22, marking the second Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow all of the action and every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup for Friday night features a pair of top 25 Georgia teams as No. 2 Buford faces off with No. 24 Benedictine. Meanwhile, the No. 1 team in the state, Grayson, hosts Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (NC) as they defend their top ranking.

With 20 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night is set up to deliver blowouts and the potential for a couple upsets.

Georgia High School Football Scores - Friday, August 22, 2025

Class 6A

Class 6A has 41 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by nationally-ranked Grayson taking on Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (NC).

Class 5A

Class 5A has 46 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Milton vs. The First Academy.

Class 4A

Class 4A has 45 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by No. 2 Buford vs. No. 24 Bendictine.

Class 3A

Class 3A has 46 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by No. 10 Thomas County Central vs Cairo.

Class 2A

Class 2A has 40 games sceduled for Friday night, highlighted by No. 6 Carrollton vs. Columbia.

Class 1A Division I

Class 1A Division I has 47 games scheduled for Friday night, including Model vs. Cass.

Class 1A Division II

Class 1A Division II has 36 games scheduled for Friday night, including Aquinas vs. Bryan County.

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

