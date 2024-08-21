Georgia high school football season opens with 29 newly hired coaches winning debuts
Georgia high school football kicked off last week and there was certainly no shortage of new hires making their debuts as head coach.
That made for plenty of joyous post-game celebrations as just under 30 head coaches within the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) picked up victories in Week 1.
According to a report by Georgia High School Football Daily, 29 coaches newly hired at their schools won their opening games last week. Down below is the list of head coaches that picked up their first win with their respective programs in the GHSA.
Kenneth Miller, Arabia Mountain
Tyler Jones, Cambridge
Travis Roland, Camden Coounty
DeMario Jones, Charlton County
Adam Holley, Cherokee
Jim Dickerson, Clinch County
Dustin Canon, East Forsyth
Jesse Hicks, East Laurens
Brandon Nolley, Hancock Central
Randy Crutchfield, Haralson County
Luqman Salam, Harrison
Nick Perrotta, Holy Innocents'
Thomas Clark, Jackson
Emmanuel Brown, Kendrick
Zach Slaney, King's Ridge Christian
Kevin Barnes, Lithonia
Kurt Williams, Macon County
Tom Causey, Miller County
Kaream Hess, Montgomery County
Terrence Edwards, Mount Vernon
Dustin Adkins, Ola
Craig Bennett, Pickens
Stephen Holmes, Pike County
David Cooper, Starr's Mill
Pat Collins, Tattnall County
Jeff Littleton, Tift County
Alan Shurling, Treutlen
Jamoski Ward, Wilkinson County
Andy Scott, Woodland (Carters.)
