Georgia high school football season opens with 29 newly hired coaches winning debuts

There was no shortage of newly hired head coaches that picked up their first victory with their programs

Coach Travis Roland makes a speech to the players, family and friends about their season during signing day at Mainland High School on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.
Coach Travis Roland makes a speech to the players, family and friends about their season during signing day at Mainland High School on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023. / NADIA ZOMORODIAN/NEWS-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia high school football kicked off last week and there was certainly no shortage of new hires making their debuts as head coach.

That made for plenty of joyous post-game celebrations as just under 30 head coaches within the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) picked up victories in Week 1.

According to a report by Georgia High School Football Daily, 29 coaches newly hired at their schools won their opening games last week. Down below is the list of head coaches that picked up their first win with their respective programs in the GHSA.

Kenneth Miller, Arabia Mountain 

Tyler Jones, Cambridge 

Travis Roland, Camden Coounty 

DeMario Jones, Charlton County

Adam Holley, Cherokee 

Jim Dickerson, Clinch County

Dustin Canon, East Forsyth 

Jesse Hicks, East Laurens 

Brandon Nolley, Hancock Central 

Randy Crutchfield, Haralson County 

Luqman Salam, Harrison 

Nick Perrotta, Holy Innocents' 

Thomas Clark, Jackson 

Emmanuel Brown, Kendrick 

Zach Slaney, King's Ridge Christian

Kevin Barnes, Lithonia 

Kurt Williams, Macon County

Tom Causey, Miller County 

Kaream Hess, Montgomery County

Terrence Edwards, Mount Vernon 

Dustin Adkins, Ola 

Craig Bennett, Pickens 

Stephen Holmes, Pike County 

David Cooper, Starr's Mill 

Pat Collins, Tattnall County

Jeff Littleton, Tift County

Alan Shurling, Treutlen 

Jamoski Ward, Wilkinson County 

Andy Scott, Woodland (Carters.)

