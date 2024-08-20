Grayson vs. Thompson football: How to watch, buy tickets & get live score updates (8/22/2024)
State bragging rights will be on the line Thursday night when Grayson (Georgia) and Thompson (Alabama) face off in a nationally televised high school football showdown.
Each team is ranked in the Top 5 of their respective state's preseason rankings, and both will be looking to make an early season statement in front of a national audience.
You can watch Grayson vs. Thompson live on the NFHS Network or catch it on national television on ESPN2.
Plan to attend this game in person? Buy your tickets before you go with GoFan.
How to watch Grayson vs. Thompson football
What: One of Georgia high school football's best battles one of Alabama high school football's best when Grayson visits Thompson in a nationally televised matchup.
When: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 22
Where: Thompson High School | Alabaster, Alabama
How to buy tickets: Buy your tickets to see Thompson vs. Grayson with GoFan.
How to watch live stream online: Watch Grayson vs. Thompson live on the NFHS Network
TV Channel: This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Grayson
The Rams came in at No. 4 in the Top 25 Georgia high school football preseason rankings and quickly flexed their muscles with a 25-3 victory at home against Collins Hill last week.
There's no doubt Grayson is excited for a nationally televised matchup against an Alabama opponent, but the Rams' real focus this season is winning the Class 6A state championship after reaching the state semifinals a year ago.
Thompson
Led by two of the top 10 recruits in Alabama, the Warriors begin the year at No. 2 in the Top 25 Alabama high school football preseason rankings.
After barely losing to Phenix City in last year's 7A state title game, they will be hoping their big-name players can propel them to a state championship this season.
Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports