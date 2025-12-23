High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 23, 2025

Virginia's Top 15 girls basketball teams head into the holiday break in their previous spots

Derek Toney

The St. James Performance Academy Strivers maintained their No. 2 ranking this week as the Strivers improved to 7-3.
There’s no change in the upper half of this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings. Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. 

Virginia Academy, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul Catholic VI Catholic and Shining Stars Sports Academy complete the Top 10. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell enters the poll at No. 18.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-0

The Cavaliers ran their winning streak to 50 with a win over First Colonial and Ocean Lakes.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-3

The Strivers topped Faith Family Academy (Tex.) and Port Erie (Canada) at the Hoopfest in Paradise tourney in The Bahamas.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-1

The Cardinals claimed their bracket at The Kreul Holiday Classic in Florida. 

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-4

The Crusaders dominated Collegiate, 78-17.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-0

The Monarchs averaged 84 points in three victories last week.

6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-1

The Patriots dropped their first game to undefeated DME Academy (Fla.).

7. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-2

The Saints topped Christchurch School and Mercersburg Academy (Pa.)

8. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-4

The Yellowjackets placed 13th in the Joe Smith bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-2

The Panthers won their bracket at The Kreul Classic in Florida.

10. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-3

The Panthers split their first two matches at the Cherokee Invitational in North Carolina.

11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-3

The Ambassadors defeated First Colonial, 80-12.

12. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-1

The Lancers won their two games last week by a total of 103 points.

13. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 7-1

The Knights ran their win streak to five with decisions over Cox and Tallwood.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-4

The Panthers lost both matches at the Shore Games in New Jersey.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-0

The Wolverines have won all six decisions by double-digits.

16. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-0

The Eagles have won the last five decisions by double-digits.

17. BRIAR WOODS

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 7-0

The Falcons allowed an average of 28 points in three wins last week.

18. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-5

The Knights are undefeated against DMV competition, including a 69-48 win over then-No. 17 Gainesville.

19. GAINESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 8-2

The Cardinals bounced back from O’Connell loss with a 53-39 win over then-No. 23 Chantilly.

20. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 9-1

The Stallions have won seven straight since a season-opening loss at Gainesville.

21. CHANTILLY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-2

The Chargers had their four-game win streak snapped by then-No. 17 Gainesville.

22. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 8-1

The Saxons dropped their first game of the season to Chantilly.

23. LOUDOUN VALLEY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 6-2

The Vikings ran their win streak to four with 61-30 victory over Rock Ridge.

24. POTOMAC FALLS

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-2

The Panthers rebounded from loss to Briar Woods with road wins against Freedom and Dominion.

25 (tied). CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-3

The Wildcats defeated James W. Robinson and Wakefield. 

25 (tied). WASHINGTON-LEE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 6-1 

The Generals extended their win streak to six with victories over Colonial Forge and Yorktown.

