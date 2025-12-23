Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 23, 2025
There’s no change in the upper half of this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings. Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville.
Virginia Academy, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul Catholic VI Catholic and Shining Stars Sports Academy complete the Top 10. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell enters the poll at No. 18.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-0
The Cavaliers ran their winning streak to 50 with a win over First Colonial and Ocean Lakes.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-3
The Strivers topped Faith Family Academy (Tex.) and Port Erie (Canada) at the Hoopfest in Paradise tourney in The Bahamas.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-1
The Cardinals claimed their bracket at The Kreul Holiday Classic in Florida.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-4
The Crusaders dominated Collegiate, 78-17.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-0
The Monarchs averaged 84 points in three victories last week.
6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-1
The Patriots dropped their first game to undefeated DME Academy (Fla.).
7. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-2
The Saints topped Christchurch School and Mercersburg Academy (Pa.)
8. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-4
The Yellowjackets placed 13th in the Joe Smith bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-2
The Panthers won their bracket at The Kreul Classic in Florida.
10. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-3
The Panthers split their first two matches at the Cherokee Invitational in North Carolina.
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-3
The Ambassadors defeated First Colonial, 80-12.
12. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-1
The Lancers won their two games last week by a total of 103 points.
13. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 7-1
The Knights ran their win streak to five with decisions over Cox and Tallwood.
14. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-4
The Panthers lost both matches at the Shore Games in New Jersey.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-0
The Wolverines have won all six decisions by double-digits.
16. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 7-0
The Eagles have won the last five decisions by double-digits.
17. BRIAR WOODS
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 7-0
The Falcons allowed an average of 28 points in three wins last week.
18. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-5
The Knights are undefeated against DMV competition, including a 69-48 win over then-No. 17 Gainesville.
19. GAINESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 8-2
The Cardinals bounced back from O’Connell loss with a 53-39 win over then-No. 23 Chantilly.
20. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 9-1
The Stallions have won seven straight since a season-opening loss at Gainesville.
21. CHANTILLY
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 6-2
The Chargers had their four-game win streak snapped by then-No. 17 Gainesville.
22. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 8-1
The Saxons dropped their first game of the season to Chantilly.
23. LOUDOUN VALLEY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 6-2
The Vikings ran their win streak to four with 61-30 victory over Rock Ridge.
24. POTOMAC FALLS
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-2
The Panthers rebounded from loss to Briar Woods with road wins against Freedom and Dominion.
25 (tied). CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-3
The Wildcats defeated James W. Robinson and Wakefield.
25 (tied). WASHINGTON-LEE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 6-1
The Generals extended their win streak to six with victories over Colonial Forge and Yorktown.