Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football regular season wrapped up last weekend and no less than 11 teams in our current Top 25 finished with undefeated records.
With all that winning not much movement took place in our rankings, but then-No. 10 Roswell did advance to No. 8 after knocking off then No. 12 Milton and Valdosta climbed seven spots, to No. 10, after defeating then-No. 7 Lowndes, 23-14.
Everyone gets a breather week before kicking off their post-season schedules on Nov. 14.
1. Grayson (10-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams rolled past Archer, 37-12, to complete and undefeated regular season. After a week off the will begin their quest for GHSA Class 6A state crown against Norcross on Nov. 14.
2. Buford (10-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves cruised to a 35-3 win over Mill Creek in last week’s regular season finale. They begin their 6A playoff journey on Nov. 14 against Richmond Hill.
3. Thomas County Central (10-0)
Last Week: 3
Undefeated teams are a trend in the Georgia Top 25 and the Yellow Jackets are one of them. They blitzed Coffee, 41-17, in their final regular season game. The open 5A state play on Nov. 14 against Woodstock.
4. Carrollton (10-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans topped the 50-point mark for the third straight game when the downed Douglas County, 55-22 last week. They will open postseason play in Class 6A on Nov. 14 against North Forsyth.
5. Langston Hughes (10-0)
Last Week: 5
Also finishing the regular season 10-0, the Panthers topped Lovejoy, 35-7, in their finale. Their 5A postseason opener is against East Paulding on Nov. 14.
6. Creekside (10-0)
Last Week: 6
One of the highest scoring teams in the nation, the Seminoles blasted Midtown, 79-3, last week. They will begin the 4A state playoffs as an overwhelming favorite when they meet Dalton on Nov. 14.
7. North Oconee (10-0)
Last Week: 8
The Titans romped to a 41-7 over Walnut Creek last week to complete an undefeated regular season. Perry will be their opponent in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Nov. 14.
8. Roswell (9-1)
Last Week: 10
The Hornets edged Milton, 41-39, in a thriller last Friday to close the regular season with seven straight wins. They look like a real contender for a Class 5A state championship. That quest begins on Nov. 14 against Chamblee.
9. Gainesville (8-2)
Last Week: 11
The Red Elephants had a bye last week as the began preparing for their Class 5A playoff opener against Dunwoody on Nov. 14.
10. Valdosta (9-1)
Last Week: 17
The Wildcats closed the regular season on a three-game roll, including a 23-14 victory over then-No. 7 Lowndes last week. Valdosta begins is Class 6A postseason on Nov. 14 against Dacula.
11. Lowndes (9-1)
Last Week: 7
The Vikings lost their bid for an undefeated season when they fell to No. 17 Valdosta, 23-14. They will regroup for a 6A playoff date with Collins Hill on Nov. 14.
12. Douglas County (7-3)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers saw their five game win streak implode against No. 4 Carrollton last week. Next up is Lambert in their Class 6A postseason opener on Nov. 14.
13. North Gwinnett (8-1)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldogs end their regular season with nine straight wins after smacking Duluth, 54-3, last week. South Gwinnett awaits on Nov. 14 in the Class 6A opening round.
14. Milton (7-3)
Last Week: 12
The Eagles limp into the postseason with two losses in their final three games, but Milton is always dangerous in the playoffs. It will face Shiloh in its Class 5A opener on Nov. 14.
15. Cartersville (10-0)
Last Week: 14
After last week’s bye, the Purple Hurricanes will face Jacksonville in the Class 4A playoffs on Nov. 14.
16. McEachern (10-0)
Last Week: 15
The Indians open their 2025 season with a 50-17 win over Walton. The will meet the Raiders in their Class 6A playoff opener as well, on Nov. 14.
17. Colquitt County (8-2)
Last Week: 16
The Packers got their eighth win last week, 28-21, over Richmond Hill. They travel to Mill Creek on Nov. 14 to begin their 6A playoff run.
18. Rome (8-2)
Last Week: 18
The Wolves overpowered Kennesaw Mountain in their regular season finale, 62-0. Now, the move on to their Class 5A postseason opener against Lovejoy on Nov. 14.
19. Carver-Columbus (10-0)
Last Week: 20
The Tigers completed the regular season with their second straight shutout and their sixth of the year. They will kickoff the Class 2A playoffs against Redan on Nov. 14.
20. Hebron Christian (8-1)
Last Week: 21
The Lions enter the playoffs on a six game win streak and have scored 43 or more points in the last five. The will not open post-season play until Nov. 21.
21. Benedictine (7-2)
Last Week: 22
The Cadets finished 5-0 in Class 4A-Region 1 after last week’s 49-13 win over New Hampstead. They will host East Forsyth on Nov. 14 in their playoff opener.
22. Sandy Creek (10-0)
Last Week: 23
The Patriots defeated Troup County 42-17 last week to become the 11th undefeated team in this week’s Top 25. Sandy Creek heads to the Class 3A playoffs, against Cedar Grove on Nov. 14, as a state title favorite.
23. Houston County (9-1)
Last Week: 24
The Bears’ only loss of the year came against No. 3 Thomas County Central. They defeated then-No. 19 Lee County, 42-28, last week. The will see Creekview, on Nov. 14, in their Class 5 playoff opener.
24. Lee County (7-3)
Last Week: 19
The Trojans had trouble getting defensive stops in a 42-28 loss to then No. 24 Houston County last week. Lee County will host Sprayberry, in Nov. 14, in the Class 5A playoffs.
25. Harrison (9-1)
Last week: 25
The Hoyas tuned up for the Class 5A playoffs with a 52-12 win over East Paulding last week. The will meet Marietta on Nov. 14.