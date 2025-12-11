Live Updates: Thomas County Central vs. Roswell, GHSA Georgia 5A State Semifinal; Preview, Scoring, Highlights
It’s safe to say there’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the GHSA 5A state semifinal between Thomas County Central and Roswell.
Originally slated for Dec. 5 but delayed six days while the GHSA fought an injunction by Hall Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden regarding the semifinal eligibility of 35 Gainesville football players the GHSA had suspended for their semifinal game against Langston Hughes, Thursday’s showdown between flying insects will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Jackets’ Nest Stadium in Thomasville.
Be sure to bookmark this page and follow along once the game begins for live scoring, highlights and updates as they happen in the live scoring section below once the game begins.
What’s not controversial is that the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (13-0) and Roswell Hornets (12-1) are two hot teams with championship potential.
Both teams enter on extended hot streaks. The Yellow Jackets have swarmed opponents all season, outscoring them 697-120. Their closest game was a 35-21 win against Lee County on Sept. 26. They beat Woodward Academy 49-19 in the quarterfinals.
The Hornets, winners of 10 straight, have outscored opponents 576-285. Their only loss was a 65-21 defeat to Buford on Sept. 5. They have been tested in close games, beating Walton 30-28, Gainesville 37-35, Milton 41-39 and Sequoyah 42-35 in the quarterfinals.
Roswell and Thomas County Central last met in the GHSA 6A quarterfinals on Nov. 25, 2022, with Roswell coming out on top 42-34 before falling in the semifinals to Gainesville that season.
Guided by senior quarterback Jaylen Johnson (147 of 213 for 2,280 yards, 35 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) and senior running back Christian Lawrence (167 carries, 1,534 yards, 21 touchdowns), the Yellow Jackets have amassed 5,576 yards of offense (2,825 rushing, 2,751 passing). Senior Rodney Dunbar (41 receptions, 679 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Jabari Watkins (46 receptions, 699 yards, 10 TDs) lead the receiving corps.
Thomas County Central’s defense has been dominant, with 142.5 of its 623 total tackles going for loss, including 41.5 sacks and 131 quarterback hurries. Senior defensive end Cam Brooks leads the team with 10.5 sacks and 34 hurries, while junior Issac Andrews and sophomore Prince Che share the team lead with 17.5 tackles for loss each. Brooks and Isaiah Andrews have 14.5 tackles for loss apiece.
Roswell’s offense has been more productive, totaling 6,187 yards (3,332 rushing, 2,855 passing). A trio of seniors in dual-threat quarterback Trey Smith (163 of 259, 2,681 yards, 26 TDs, 9 interceptions; 182 carries, 1,187 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns), running back Nick Peal (183 carries, 1,362 yards, 19 TDs) and wide receiver Wills Campbell (70 receptions, 1,336 yards, 13 touchdowns) lead the charge.
Their defense has 903 tackles and 110.5 tackles for loss, led by senior linebacker Brody Duffy, who paces the team with 136 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 17 hurries. Junior Ian Foust leads the team with 3 interceptions.
