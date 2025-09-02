Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
The Georgia high school football regular season is moving right along with three weeks already in the books. There was big news out of Grayson aside from their overtime victory over Thompson (AL), as well as two big risers in the Top 10.
With many teams jockeying for position this early in the season, there was a lot of movement in this week's poll as we head into Week 4, and there's sure to be more with several key matchups slated for this Friday.
1. Grayson (3-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams’ road to back-to-back Class 6A State championships just got a little bit harder after star quarterback Travis Burgess took to social media to announce his senior year is over with a season-ending injury. But the Rams beat Thompson (AL) with backup QB Duece Smith last Friday, and they should still be considered the favorite until proven otherwise.
2. Buford (2-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves were off last week, but will be back in action this week with a home game against Roswell.
3. Milton (2-1)
Last Week: 3
The Eagles aren’t getting much love in other polls around the state. Yes, they have a completely new roster. But their close loss on the road at No. 2 Buford in Week 1 looks good on their resume, and they’ve followed that up with back-to-back wins to improve to 2-1. Until they lose a game they shouldn’t, there’s no reason to move Milton down.
4. Thomas County Central (3-0)
Last Week: 6
The Yellow Jackets continue to rise in the rankings. After jumping three spots last week, they jump two more spots and move into the Top 5 after obliterating Florida State University (FL) 79-14 last Friday night.
5. Douglas County (3-0)
Last Week: 4
The Tigers drop one spot to No. 5 after beating Newton 27-21 last Friday night. A win is a win, but it was a lot closer than many thought it would be. And they’ll get another big test immediately when they face off against Langston Hughes this Friday.
6. Creekside (3-0)
Last Week: 21
The Seminoles weren’t ranked to start the season. They’re now ranked No. 6 in the state after quickly putting together one of the strongest resumes in the state through three weeks. They opened up with an impressive 20-point win on the road at Rome, and then blanked Seminole (FL) 32-0 before routing DeSoto (TX) 70-28 last Friday.
7. Carrollton (3-0)
Last Week: 5
The Trojans fall two spots to No. 7 after a so-so performance on the road at Rome. They beat the Wolves 28-21, a much less impressive win than that of Creekside, who beat the Wolves on the road by 20 points in Week 1.
8. Langston Hughes (2-0)
Last Week: 8
The Panthers were off last week, but will be back in action this week to take on Douglas County in a showdown of Top 10 teams.
9. North Oconee (2-0)
Last Week: 9
The Titans were off last week, but will be back in action this week on the road at Clarke Central.
10. Lee County (2-0)
Last Week: 7
Two weeks off didn’t do the Trojans any good. After opening up the season with a blowout win against Warner Robins, the Trojans didn’t look great last Friday. They beat Tift County 41-33 in a game they probably should have won a bit more convincingly.
11. Cartersville (3-0)
Last Week: 11
The Purple Hurricanes remain 11th in this week’s rankings after improving to 3-0 on the season. No complaints thus far from how they’ve looked through three games.
12. Gainesville (3-0)
Last Week: 12
The Red Elephants looked good again in their Week 3 win at home against Westlake. They beat the Lions with ease 42-14 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
13. North Gwinnett (1-1)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season last Friday, and it came against a quality team in Colquitt County 21-7. That’s a nice bounceback victory after losing to Douglas County 21-7 in Week 1.
14. McEachern (3-0)
Last Week: 10
The Indians’ 21-0 shutout of then No. 6 North Cobb in Week 2 turned heads and propelled them to 10th in the rankings last week. But they didn’t look great in Week 3. They narrowly escaped with a 16-13 win on the road at Marietta, and they’re back down to No. 14 in the state as a result.
15. Blessed Trinity (3-0)
Last Week: 14
The Titans are down one spot to No. 15 in this week’s poll after struggling to put away Prince Avenue Christian in Week 3. They eventually won the game 28-13 to improve to 3-0 on the season, but it wasn’t their greatest effort.
16. Valdosta (3-0)
Last Week: 17
The Wildcats are up one spot to No. 16 after another impressive victory. They blasted Dougherty 52-3 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
17. Carver-Columbus (3-0)
Last Week: 16
The Tigers are down one spot in this week’s rankings and his has nothing to do with their own performance. They looked great again, but given they’re just a Class AAA school. It will be difficult to put together a great resume given the opponents they are playing.
18. Roswell (2-0)
Last Week: 15
The Hornets struggled with Walton in a close 30-28 win coming out of a BYE, and they’re down three spots to No.18 as a result. After watching Walton get blasted 50-17 in their season-opener against No. 14 McEachern, the Hornets needed a better showing to stay inside the Top 15.
19. Colquitt County (1-1)
Last Week: 18
The Packers had two weeks to prepare for a road game at North Gwinnett, but weren't able to come away victorious. They had their chances, but lost the game 21-7. It was a long road trip for the Packers, but it was a loss nonetheless.
20. Sprayberry (3-0)
Last Week: 20
The Yellow Jackets continue to take care of business. They improved to 3-0 on the season after beating Kennesaw Mountain 48-7 last Friday to remain at No. 20 in the rankings.
21. Rome (0-2)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Wolves have yet to win a game, yet jump into the Top 25 after only losing to No. 7 Carrollton by a touchdown. Their other loss came at the hands of No. 6 Creekside, so it’s hard to penalize them too much given the strength of schedule.
22. North Cobb (2-1)
Last Week: 19
The Warriors continue their tumble down the rankings, clocking in at No. 22 this week. Ranked as high as No. 6 in the state just two weeks ago, they managed to get back in the win column last week, but it was a close one against East Coweta, 34-24.
23. Sandy Creek (3-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Patriots jump into the Top 25 this week after improving to 3-0 on the season with a 23-7 win over LaGrange last Friday.
24. Peach County (3-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
Let’s get a little spicy and throw Peach County’s name into the ring for the first time this season. They’re off to an impressive 3-0 start beating a good Northeast team 33-14 in Week 1 before beating Perry 27-6 and Berkmar 56-8 last Friday to remain unbeaten.
25. Houston County
Last Week: 22
The Bears are down three spots to No. 25 after a lackluster showing against Perry. They won the game, but by only five points in a low-scoring 12-7 victory. Compare that to Peach County’s 27-6 victory over Perry in the week prior, it was a game the Bears should have won by a bigger margin.