Georgia high school running back breaks 49-year old record
It's been 49 years since Mike Worth set Coffee High School's single game rushing record of 262 yards.
That was in 1975 and nearly 50 years later, Worth's single game record has finally been broken.
Coffee running back Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 278 yards in a 27-14 win over Gadsden County last week, setting a new single game record at the school.
That's one record down by Woodgett and if he keeps up the current pace he's at, he could be in line for another one. Last year's starting running back Fred Brown rushed for a school-record 2,488 yards in 2023.
If Woodgett can continue the pace he's on currently of 171 yards per game, the running back can finish with 2,565 yards if he plays 15 games.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega