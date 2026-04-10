Georgia School Dealing with the Aftermath of a Tragic Crash Which Claimed the Lives of Three Student-Athletes

Four Horizon Christian student-athletes from Northwestern Georgia were involved in a tragic car accident just one day after Easter Sunday, with three dying, per a report from CBS News Atlanta.

Spring Break Trip Ends in Unimaginable Loss

CBS News Atlanta was able to identify the youths, who were making a six-hour trip from Cumming, Ga., to St. George Island in the Florida Panhandle to visit family and friends for spring break. Cumming is about 40 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Senior Jackson Mobley, 18, a two-way lineman for the school’s football team; and juniors Jaylyn Fehr, 17, and Charlotte Martin, 16, volleyball players at Horizon Christian, were killed in a fiery car crash, per FOX 5 Atlanta and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Martin also played soccer.

Jamison Mobley, 17, who also played volleyball and is the younger sister of Jackson Mobley, survived the crash and is currently recovering in a Tallahassee hospital, according to FOX 5.

Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith said the four youths were in a car that swerved into another lane and then hit a tree. Passersby stopped to help and were able to extract Jamison Mobley from the car, which then caught fire.

Smith said the accident is still under investigation.

Victims Remembered as Athletes and Teammates

“We are heartbroken about it,” Smith said in an interview with FOX 5. “We just hope people will keep the families of all these kids in their prayers, and continue to pray for the young lady that’s recovering.”

In addition to playing high school volleyball, Fehr and Martin competed for the A5 Gwinnett Volleyball Club. A5 is one of the strongest club teams in the South, producing countless college signees.

Community, School Rally in Grief and Prayer

Horizon Christian released a statement on Instagram: “As we continue to grieve as a school, family and community, we ask that you continue to pray for the families of the students we lost this week.

“Over the next several days, we will continue to honor the memories of Jackson, Jaylyn and Charlotte through email, social media, and the gatherings to come.

“We also ask that you please continue to pray for Jamison Mobley and her family. We pray for her healing. We pray for peace and comfort for her family. We pray for wisdom and clarity for the doctors as they treat her.

We thank our HCA family and the surrounding community for their continued support and prayers.”

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962