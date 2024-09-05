Georgia Top 25 high school football scoreboard (9/5-7/2024)
Get the latest scores and updates on Georgia's Top 25 high school football teams
1. Milton (3-0) : Bye
After three impressive wins, the Eagles have a bye week as gear up for the remainder of their 2024 schedule.
2. Carrollton (3-0) vs. Lithia Springs (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
3. Douglas County (3-0) vs. No. 4 Langston Hughes (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
4. Langston Hughes (2-0) at No. 3 Douglas County (3-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
5. Thomas County Central (3-0) at Thomasville (3-0): Fri., 7 pm
6. Collins Hill (3-0) at Parkview (0-2): Fri., 7:30 pm
7. Grayson (2-1) at Mallard Creek (NC) (1-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
8. North Gwinnett (2-0) at No. 9 Mill Creek (3-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
9. Mill Creek (3-0) vs. No. 8 North Gwinnett (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
10. Buford (1-1) at No. 18 Roswell (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
11. Gainesville (3-0): Bye
After storming to a 3-0 start, the Red Elephants will enjoy a well-earned bye week.
12. Valdosta (3-0) at Tampa Jesuit (FL) (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
13. Lee County (3-0): Bye
Lee County averaged more than 55 points in winning its first three games. The Trojans now have a week off to prepare for a key test at Colquitt County.
14. Marist (2-0): Bye
The War Eagles are one of the surprise teams in Georgia. Marist will return to action next week with a home date with Northview.
15. Camden County (3-0) vs. Ribault (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
16. Colquitt County (2-1): Bye
The Packers have an extra week to mull over last week's home loss to North Gwinnett.
17. Coffee (3-0): Bye
The undefeated Trojans roll into their bye week. They will host Gadsden County next week.
18. Roswell (2-0) vs. No. 10 Buford (1-1): Fri., 7:30 pm
19. Houston County (3-0) vs. Warner Robins (2-1): Fri., 7 pm
20. Norcross (1-1) at Walton (2-1): Fri., 7:30 pm
21. Rome (0-1) vs. Toombs County (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
22. Eastside (3-0) vs. Archer (0-3): Fri., 7:30 pm
23. Cartersville (3-0) at Calhoun (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
24. Ware County (2-1) vs. Bartram Trail (FL) (1-1): Thurs, 7:30 pm
25. Perry (2-1): Bye
The Panthers will spend their off week correcting mistakes from last week's 31-17 loss to Houston County.
