High School

Georgia Top 25 high school football scoreboard (9/5-7/2024)

Get the latest scores and updates on Georgia's Top 25 high school football teams

Gary Adornato

Douglas County, the No. 3 team in Georgia this week, welcomes in No. 4 Langston Hughes, Friday night in this week's featured clash of Georgia Top 25 teams.
Douglas County, the No. 3 team in Georgia this week, welcomes in No. 4 Langston Hughes, Friday night in this week's featured clash of Georgia Top 25 teams. / Douglas County Football Instagram

1. Milton (3-0) : Bye

After three impressive wins, the Eagles have a bye week as gear up for the remainder of their 2024 schedule.

2. Carrollton (3-0) vs. Lithia Springs (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

3. Douglas County (3-0) vs. No. 4 Langston Hughes (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

4. Langston Hughes (2-0) at No. 3 Douglas County (3-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

5. Thomas County Central (3-0) at Thomasville (3-0): Fri., 7 pm

6. Collins Hill (3-0) at Parkview (0-2): Fri., 7:30 pm

7. Grayson (2-1) at Mallard Creek (NC) (1-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

8. North Gwinnett (2-0) at No. 9 Mill Creek (3-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

9. Mill Creek (3-0) vs. No. 8 North Gwinnett (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

10. Buford (1-1) at No. 18 Roswell (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

11. Gainesville (3-0): Bye

After storming to a 3-0 start, the Red Elephants will enjoy a well-earned bye week.

12. Valdosta (3-0) at Tampa Jesuit (FL) (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

13. Lee County (3-0): Bye

Lee County averaged more than 55 points in winning its first three games. The Trojans now have a week off to prepare for a key test at Colquitt County.

14. Marist (2-0): Bye

The War Eagles are one of the surprise teams in Georgia. Marist will return to action next week with a home date with Northview.

15. Camden County (3-0) vs. Ribault (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

16. Colquitt County (2-1): Bye

The Packers have an extra week to mull over last week's home loss to North Gwinnett.

17. Coffee (3-0): Bye

The undefeated Trojans roll into their bye week. They will host Gadsden County next week.

18. Roswell (2-0) vs. No. 10 Buford (1-1): Fri., 7:30 pm

19. Houston County (3-0) vs. Warner Robins (2-1): Fri., 7 pm

20. Norcross (1-1) at Walton (2-1): Fri., 7:30 pm

21. Rome (0-1) vs. Toombs County (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

22. Eastside (3-0) vs. Archer (0-3): Fri., 7:30 pm

23. Cartersville (3-0) at Calhoun (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

24. Ware County (2-1) vs. Bartram Trail (FL) (1-1): Thurs, 7:30 pm

25. Perry (2-1): Bye

The Panthers will spend their off week correcting mistakes from last week's 31-17 loss to Houston County.

Published
Gary Adornato

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Georgia