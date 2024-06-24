Georgia high school football state championship dates revealed for 2024
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has announced the dates of its 2024 high school football championship games, which will be played Dec. 16-18, 2024, once again at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.
In addition, Georgia high school football teams advancing beyond the third round will enjoy a bye leading up to the state semifinals, as the state tournaments will take pause on Thanksgiving week, according to announcement made by GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines.
The first round of the state tournaments for each classification will take place Nov. 8-9. They will continue Nov. 15-16 (2nd round), Nov. 22-23 (3rd round) and Dec. 6-7 (state semifinals), followed by the state championship games, which will once again follow a Monday thru Wednesday timeframe.
The decision to skip Thanksgiving week avoids conflict with the nationall televised Georgia-Georgia Tech clash, which will be played on Friday, November 29th in Athens. One other factor in the decision is the fact that the SEC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 7, which is also five days later than last year.
According to Hines, this will be the first time since the GHSA began running statewide championship events that there will not be Georgia high school football games during Thanksgiving week.
You can find the 2024 Georgia high school football schedules on SBLive Sports.
ALL GEORGIA FOOTBALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES