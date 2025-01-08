Holy Innocents Episcopal duo hit Milestones in blowout win
It was a special night on Tuesday night at Holy Innocents Episcopal School where not one, but two milestones were achieved in their 83-35 win over Carver High School.
With the win, The Golden Bears currently sit with an overall record of 12-2 and currently sit at No. 6 in the High School on SI Top 25 Boys Basketball Rankings in Georgia. The Golden Bears also currently have an 11-game winning streak dating back to November 29.
Junior shooting guard Devin Hutcherson eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone as a part of finishing the night with 23 points and seven rebounds.
Senior power forward Caleb Wilson eclipsed the 1,500-point milestone where he also broke the school record (1,499 by Garrison Powell who now plays at North Carolina A&T).
Wilson finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in the win.
The Golden Bears will return to action on Saturday where they’ll face East Hall.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App