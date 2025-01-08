High School

Holy Innocents Episcopal duo hit Milestones in blowout win

The Golden Bears had two players eclipse milestones in their high school careers in the same game

Caleb Wilson/X

It was a special night on Tuesday night at Holy Innocents Episcopal School where not one, but two milestones were achieved in their 83-35 win over Carver High School. 

With the win, The Golden Bears currently sit with an overall record of 12-2 and currently sit at No. 6 in the High School on SI Top 25 Boys Basketball Rankings in Georgia. The Golden Bears also currently have an 11-game winning streak dating back to November 29. 

Junior shooting guard Devin Hutcherson eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone as a part of finishing the night with 23 points and seven rebounds. 

Senior power forward Caleb Wilson eclipsed the 1,500-point milestone where he also broke the school record (1,499 by Garrison Powell who now plays at North Carolina A&T). 

Wilson finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in the win. 

The Golden Bears will return to action on Saturday where they’ll face East Hall. 

