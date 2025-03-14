Kate Harpring Wins Georgia High School Gatorade Player of the Year Award
Gatorade has announced that Marist School (Georgia) junior shooting guard Kate Harpring is its 2024-25 Georgia Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.
Harpring, A 5-10 point guard is coming off an efficient season where she led the War Eagles to a 29-3 record and reached the state semifinals before coming up just short against Creekside. Harpring averaged 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 5.1 steals per game for the War Eagles this season. She was also a finalist for the Naismith High School girls' basketball Player of the Year award for this season.
Harpring is also rated as the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports where she holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, and several others.
She has also reached over 2,000 career points and 500 career rebounds with still another season of high school basketball left to play.
Harping, is the daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring who spent 12 seasons in the league playing for the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz from 1998 to 2009.
Harpring is just the fifth member from the state of Georgia to take home the award as she joins Danielle Carnegie (Grayson H.S.), Courtney Ogden (Westminster H.S.), Sydney Bowles (Woodward Academy), and Raven Johnson (Westlake H.S.)
247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay on Harpring: Harpring has kept her foot on the gas during the school season scoring 40 plus points on multiple occasions while averaging 32 on the season so far. Offensively, Harpring is powerful with the basketball in her hands but it's her defensive prowess that continues to pave the way for me viewing her as the elite prospect in the class nationally. A consensus 5-star prospect, Harpring is more than willing to draw the top offensive player while still going to the glass to rebound. That's a unique combination at this level and a separator for the Marist School product.