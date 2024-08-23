Key takeaways from Grayson's 15-14 overtime win over Thompson (Alabama)
It had been 11 years since the Grayson Rams had opened a football season with back-to-back losses, and the Rams were determined to make it a dozen.
The Georgia powerhouse bounced back from a season-opening loss with a heart-stopping 15-14 win over Alabama's Thompson Warriors Thursday night.
The Rams moved to 1-1 with the win, while Thompson fell to 0-1 to start the season.
Here's a couple of takeaways from Thrusday night's big game.
Grayson goes for two-point game-winning conversion in OT
A gutsy call and a great block led to Grayson’s win.
After Trent Seaborn put Thompson ahead for the first time with a touchdown pass on the first play of overtime, Grayson got their shot.
The Rams scored on a five-yard pass from Travis Burgess to Aiden Taylor to pull within one, and coach Santavious Bryant decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win.
“We’re on the road, back against the wall with everyone hollering and screaming,” Bryant told the ESPN broadcast crew after the game. “We had to go win the football game right there.”
Elijah Miller took the direct snap in the wildcat formation, and followed the lead block from big No. 99 Waylon Wooten right across the goal line. After Thursday night, Bryant may have to find more ways to work the sophomore defensive tackle into the running game.
Grayson looked more polished
Georgia high school football starts earlier than Alabama does, and it showed Thursday night.
The Rams (1-1) looked like a well-oiled machine with a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to start the game. The Thompson defense clicked after that, and ended up playing an excellent game, but the offense looked out of sync for four quarters.
The Warriors (0-1) scored just one touchdown in regulation, and that came on defense.
Thompson’s defense, led by Jared Smith, shined
Five-star defensive end Jared Smith transferred to Thompson from Spain Park last year right before the playoffs, but did not participate in the Warriors’ post-season run. He definitely participated Thursday night, racking up 15 tackles and three sacks in his debut with his new program.
Smith was far from the only star for the Warriors defense — Tulane commit Nikolas Alston had a big night, Vini Pires forced a fumble that another Auburn commit Anquan Fagans had 10 tackles and scooped a fumble and returned it for a defensive touchdown.
The future is bright for both Thompson and Grayson
If they can stay healthy, both of these teams are going to factor heavily in their respective states’ playoff pictures.
Grayson reached the semifinal of the Class 7A Playoffs in Georgia, and Thompson is vying for their fifth championship in six years.
Thompson has an elite defense and an offense that is bound to get better, especially considering the Warriors are unlikely to face another team like Grayson. The Rams showed they know how to respond to the adversity of a season-opening loss, and on the road.