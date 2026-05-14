Reigning State Champ Jones Football Retooling with New Coach, Transfers

The Jones football team in Oklahoma is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history.

Kevin Witt, who led Jones to a 14-0 record and an OSSAA Class 2A-I state title, left the program to take the head coaching position at Minco, according to Touchdown Friday Night.

Witt, who was with the Longhorns since 2012, became Jones’ head football coach and athletic director in 2022. In that span, Witt compiled a 44-10 record and 28-0 in district play.

The Longhorns have had some changes, but the team is already revamping for the 2026 campaign with a new coach and a slew of transfers.

Jones quickly filled the coaching void with the hiring of Jeremy Reed. As Reed takes on his new role, Jones football is moving up from 2A to 3A for the 2026 season.

Reed previously accepted the offensive coordinator at Muskogee in January, but decided in March to take over the program at Jones instead.

“With a proven track record of success and a dedicated work ethic, Coach Reed is ready to lead our athletes to new heights,” Jones High School said in a statement. “His commitment to integrity, leadership, and creating a positive, winning environment will inspire our students to excel in all areas of their lives.”

Reed was the head coach at Altus the last three years and also had stops at Yukon, Dickson and Coalgate. Last season, the Bulldogs went 8-3.

Coach Reed’s son Jeymon Reed, a freshman quarterback for Altus last year, will join his father at Jones. Jeymon Reed finished with nearly 50 total touchdowns and more than 3,700 total yards as the Bulldogs’ signal caller in 2025.

Jeymon Reed isn’t Jones’ only transfer. Sophomore QB Garritt Davis of Crossings Christian announced on Sunday that he will join the Longhorns in the fall.

“I will be transferring to Jones High School for the next two seasons,” Davis said via a social media post. “I want to thank God for putting me in this position. None of this would be possible without him.”

Last season, Davis completed 55-of-127 passes for 865 yards and 11 TDs. The Knights finished with a 4-5 record in 2025.

TDFN reported that Davis, who is also a receiver, will likely be one of Jones’ offensive weapons in the upcoming season.

Wade Davis, a rising junior who was a wide receiver at Deer Creek last season, is also transferring to Jones.

“So excited to announce I am transferring to Jones High School in Oklahoma for the next two years,” Davis said via social media. "Can't wait to get to work.”

The Longhorns will kick off the 2026 season with its home opener against Lincoln Christian on August 28.

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