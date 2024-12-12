Langston Hogg among the best 2026 centers in the nation
College football recruiting starts with a simple question, can he play? Talking about Class of 2026 Cartersville center Langston Hogg, the answer is a resounding yes. Hogg (6-2, 275) is far above the curve among his peers from a technical viewpoint, and has the power to move opposing Georgia 4A defenders with ease. The response from college coaches, 13 offers in the three-star’s hands.
The Hurricanes lived up to the name during the 2024 campaign posting a 12-1 record. The offense that was a 60 percent lean to the pass and 40 percent to the run was explained.
“We do a lot of inside and outside zone, mainly block combos, singles, aces, and ace slams; that’s on the interior,” Hogg stated. “We run a triple option. We have a slide side, slide left or right.”
Hogg continued, “I was able to learn what each position was doing on each play. My football IQ improved this season. Knowing who will be where and at what time really helped me with overall blocking on the line.
“As the season went on my technique improved as I was learning about leverage,” Hogg said. “You play better people in the playoffs; I used my leverage in the playoffs going against guys that are 250 to 300 pounds. I used my leverage to move those guys. I do have really good explosive power. Me figuring out that I can drop lower getting more power, that really helped me.”
From summer workouts, Hogg reports a 365-pound bench max, 325 on power clean, and 500-pound max on a three-squat rep.
“This offseason I am working on my technique; I work on that year-round,” Hogg shared. “I am hitting the weights hard after giving my body some recovery time. I took two weeks off after the season; we’ve been going all year.
“I am with a personal trainer working on my technique. I am working on my punch, striking, timing the strike, snapping while striking, kick steps, knowing where to be and where you have to be, and having good core strength during run and pass blocking.”
Kentucky, Central Michigan, Liberty, and Wake Forest are among Hogg’s most recent offers. The next group of potential scholarship offers is building.
“Middle Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, West Virginia, and Northwestern are showing interest,” Hogg stated. “I get a bunch of mail from a lot of colleges.”
Hogg listed the teams reaching out on a consistent basis building a strong relationship, “Tulane, Kentucky, Memphis, Wake Forest, Liberty, and Vanderbilt.”
Fall visits taken to college campus was shared by Hogg, “I went to Wake Forest for the Virginia game. I went to Tulane, Memphis, up to West Virginia, Kentucky, and to Liberty.”
Time spent in Winston-Salem was worth the trip.
“It went really well,” Hogg said. “I talked to coach (Nick) Tabacca (OL) and to their assistant offensive line coach; it was really good. I loved everything about the visit.”
The visit to The Bluff City to see the Tigers paired Hogg with some old teammates.
“It went really well,” Hogg shared. “I talked to coach (Ryan) Silverfield and to coach ((Jeff) Myers (OL). I have some former teammates there. Jonah Gambill (OL) is there; I talked to him and a few of the players there. I really enjoyed that.”
The Mountaineers’ fanbase made the trip to Morgantown memorable.
“It went really well,” Hogg said. “I was able to talk to their offensive line coach, coach (Matt) Moore, there as well. Their fans were awesome. The environment there was one of the better ones I had been too. Even with it being rainy and cold, they still brought it.”
The fans filling out Kroger Field in Lexington made an impression on Hogg.
“The campus was very nice,” Hogg stated. “I talked to coach “Wolf” (Eric Wolford); he is a great guy. The stadium was packed. The environment there was booming. That was a really loud game. I really enjoyed my time at Kentucky.”
The Wildcats’ coaching staff may see their three-star target again in the coming weeks.
“Right now, nothing is planned but I would like to go on a Junior Day visit to Wake Forest, Tulane, and Kentucky,” Hogg shared. “I’d like to visit those four or five I mentioned. Once we get into the New Year, I will start planning them out.”