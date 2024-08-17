Live score updates: Cedar Grove vs. Douglas County in Georgia high school football opener (8/17/2024)
We've reached the final day of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic and we kick off a four-game extravaganza from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, home of the Georgia high school football state championship games, with a match-up between the Cedar Grove Saints and the Douglas County Tigers, the No. 6 team in the SBLive 2024 Georgia High School Football Top 25 Rankings.
The Saints finished 10-5 in Class AAA, winning it all over Savannah Christian and the Tigers are coming off an impressive 13-1 campaign in Class AAAAAA. The two teams clash in what will be the finale of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
SBLive Georgia 2024 Preseason Top 25 Football Rankings
Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the game and refresh this post repeatedly for constant live updates as the game progresses. Also, for all of tonight's scores, check out our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard. You will get in-progress scores and all of the finals.
Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.
Live Updates
Kickoff originally set for 7 p.m. is delayed due to the game ongoing between McEachern-North Gwinnett.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega