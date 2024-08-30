Live score updates from Rome at Carrollton Georgia high school football showdown
It should be an exciting contest when the Rome Wolves visit undefeated Carrollton Trojans in a battle between a pair of two ranked teams in the SBLive Georgia Top 25 High School Football Rankings, Friday night in Carrollton, Georgia.
Carrollton, the No. 2 team in our state poll, is looking to go 3-0 after opening the season with wins over Woodward Academy, 24-14, and Columbia, 35-7. The Trojans and star quarterback Julian Lewis, however, they take are taking on a motivated squad this week in Rome.
The Wolves, ranked No. 21 this week, have had to wait two long weeks to play their season opener after several players were injured when the team bus was hit by another vehicle and overturned while returning from a scrimmage. Everyone on the bus was transported to the hospital and several sustained injuries. This caused the cancellation of the team's opening game with Creekside and the Wolves had a schedule bye last week. Fortunately, all of the players have returned to the field and Rome is excited to get its season going.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Rome at Carrollton game.
1
2
3
4
T
Rome
Carrollton
(Refresh for the latest updates)
LIVE UPDATES: ROME AT CARROLLTON
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.