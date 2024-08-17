Live score updates: Walton vs. Brookwood in Georgia high school football opener (8/17/2024)
We've reached the final day of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic and we kick off a four-game extravaganza from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, home of the Georgia high school football state championship games, with a match-up between Class 7A finalist Walton and a Brookwood Broncos squad looking to bounce back from a 4-6 season one year ago.
Walton, which is ranked No. 20 in our 2024 SBLive Georiga Preseason Top 25 high school football rankings, went 14-1 in 2023 with its only loss coming to Milton in the Class 7A state championship game. The Raiders, however, have to replace quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski as well as their top three rushers and top four leading receivers, all lost to graduation.
Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.
1
2
3
4
T
Brookwood
Walton
Live Updates
PREPGAME: WALTON RAIDERS VS. BROOKWOOD BRONCOS
- Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.