FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
FC Cincinnati host the red-hot Inter Miami at TQL Stadium in mid-week MLS action looking for a bounce-back result after losing the Hell is Real derby.
Inter Miami come into the game fresh off of defeating Nashville SC. A big win that has fans believing they are once again MLS Cup contenders. FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are licking their wounds after losing a Hell is Real derby at home to Columbus Crew. It was Cincinnati's first lost since May 31 after riding a four game winning streak.
Wednesday's premier Eastern Conference tie could be a playoff preview in disguise.
Here’s everything you need to know for Wednesday's matchup.
What Time Does FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 15
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- Inter Miami wins: 5
- FC Cincinnati wins: 4
- Draws: 2
Previous Meeting: Inter Miami 2–0 FC Cincinnati - Aug. 24, 2024 (MLS)
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami 2–1 Nashville SC - 7/12/25
FC Cincinnati 2–4 Columbus Crew - 7/12/25
New England Revolution 1–2 Inter Miami - 7/9/25
FC Cincinnati 2–1 Chicago Fire - 7/5/25
CF Montreal 1–4 Inter Miami - 7/5/25
Orlando City 1–2 FC Cincinnati - 6/28/25
Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami - 6/29/25
CF Montreal 1–3 FC Cincinnati - 6/25/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras - 6/23/25
New England Revolution 0–1 FC Cincinnati - 6/14/25
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Javier Mascherano's men are winners of their last three in MLS since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup. After defying the odds and advancing from the group stage before meeting the Paris Saint-Germain buzzsaw, the Herons have dispatched CF Montreal, New England Revolution and Nashville SC. The former two they were expected to beat, but Nashville was a real test given how well B.J. Callaghan's side has played so far.
If Miami are able to defeat Cincinnati on the road, they'll be right in the conversation for MLS Cup favorites before the All-Star game. With games in hand, they could make a run for the top seed again.
Mascherano must continue to navigate defensive injuries with multiple players out. Allen Obando, David Ruiz, Drake Callender, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray, Noah Allen and Yannick Bright are all likely to miss the game.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez
FC Cincinnati Team News
Head coach Pat Noonan likely won't change things up too much when the Herons come to town. After all, they were leading by two goals after five minutes. Miles Robinson must step up and quickly forget his own goal if Cincinnati are to shut down the high-powered Miami offense.
The home team will be motivated to not only get a result, but feel empowered knowing their opposition's defensive struggles. Kévin Denkey and Evander will feel like they can give their team a good chance to win given their strong performances recently.
On the injury side, Nick Hagglund, Obinna Nwobodo, Sergio Santos and Yuya Kubo are all expected to miss the game with varying injuries.
FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-5-2): Celentano; Engel, Robinson, Miazga; Orellano, Anunga, Evander, Bucha, Yedlin, Denkey, Kamara
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
FC Cincinnati won't be happy with how their second half transpired against Columbus Crew. After going up by two goals early, their defensive form wavered and they conceded four straight in a derby loss at home. But, the road doesn't get easier against an in-form Herons team.
The Herons could move just one point behind Cincinnati with games in hand as well. Inter Miami continue to roll with Messi leading the way in an exciting attacking affair.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–3 Inter Miami