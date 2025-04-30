Marist (Georgia) names Reilly Campbell head boys basketball coach
Marist (Georgia) has named Reilly Campbell as the school's next head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post on Tuesday.
Prior to joining Marist, Campbell served as the head varsity boys basketball coach and athletic director at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 2023, he led Cardinal Newman to a 23-6 season and the school’s first district championship in eight years.
Campbell is a native of Duluth, Georgia, where he was the first head boys basketball coach at Notre Dame Academy during the 2017-2018 season, finishing with a 15-11 record.
Campbell also has head coaching experience. He coached at Lake Worth Christian from 2014 to 2016 and led Lake Worth Christian School to two wins over No. 1-ranked teams in Florida. He also had a successful run at Bishop Snyder High School in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to his coaching duties, Campbell has more than eight years of experience as an athletic director at Notre Dame Academy, Atlanta International School, and Cardinal Newman.
Campbell replaces John Bauersfield who resigned from his head coaching position back on April 1 after spending four seasons with the War Eagles who went 81-40 (.669) winning percentage in his tenure.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to be the next head varsity boys basketball coach at Marist School. I have always wanted to be at Marist, and now to lead the Boys Basketball program, while continuing as the dean of students, is the chance of a lifetime." Campbell told High School on SI
