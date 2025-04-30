High School

Marist (Georgia) names Reilly Campbell head boys basketball coach

Campbell led Cardinal Newman (Florida) to the District 3A-8 title back in 2023 which was their first district title since 2015

Ross Van De Griek

Reilly Campbell coaching at Cardinal Newman High School during the 2022-2023 season (Photo Credit: Reilly Campbell (X)
Reilly Campbell coaching at Cardinal Newman High School during the 2022-2023 season (Photo Credit: Reilly Campbell (X) / Reilly Campbell (X)

Marist (Georgia) has named Reilly Campbell as the school's next head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

Prior to joining Marist, Campbell served as the head varsity boys basketball coach and athletic director at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 2023, he led Cardinal Newman to a 23-6 season and the school’s first district championship in eight years.

Campbell is a native of Duluth, Georgia, where he was the first head boys basketball coach at Notre Dame Academy during the 2017-2018 season, finishing with a 15-11 record.

Campbell also has head coaching experience. He coached at Lake Worth Christian from 2014 to 2016 and led Lake Worth Christian School to two wins over No. 1-ranked teams in Florida. He also had a successful run at Bishop Snyder High School in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to his coaching duties, Campbell has more than eight years of experience as an athletic director at Notre Dame Academy, Atlanta International School, and Cardinal Newman.

Campbell replaces John Bauersfield who resigned from his head coaching position back on April 1 after spending four seasons with the War Eagles who went 81-40 (.669) winning percentage in his tenure.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be the next head varsity boys basketball coach at Marist School. I have always wanted to be at Marist, and now to lead the Boys Basketball program, while continuing as the dean of students, is the chance of a lifetime." Campbell told High School on SI

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Georgia