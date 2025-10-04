Marist's Alan Chadwick Notches Win Number 450
On Friday night, Marist blew out Region 6-AAAA visitor North Springs, 43-0. The win has been in the making for forty years. The game was carried great significance, if not drama. The win marked number 450 in the career of Georgia high school football coach Alan Chadwick. Marist (5-1, 4-0) is ranked No. 7 in the Class AAAA High School On SI Georgia High School Football Computer Rankings.
Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven, is a traffic-challenged, simple two-lane road inside Interstate 285 in suburban Atlanta. It's the road that leads to the Marist School. Head football coach Alan Chadwick knows it well. He started as an assistant coach at Marist in 1976. He became head coach in 1985.
Chadwick also knows the oft-labeled "simple" triple offense well. It's been his staple for 450 wins and counting. The triple option succeeds through good decision-making (by the quarterback) and consistent execution by the offensive line and the backfield. It requires receivers to "buy-in." Not every coach has the patience or expertise to make it work. Chadwick has made it work across two centuries.
Here's look at some of some relevant facts from Chadwick 's (and Marist's) history.
Never a losing season
Alan Chadwick has never had a losing season and his teams have never missed the playoffs.
The LA Rams' Sean McVay starred for Chadwick
The number of NFL Super Bowl winning head coaches that have played for Chadwick, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay ran the triple option all the way to a state title in 2003. McVay was born in 1986, year two of the Chadwick era.
No. 2 all-time for wins in the state of Georgia
Two is Chadwick's win rank among all Georgia head coaches. Larry Campbell of Lincoln County compiled a 477-85-3 record from 1972-2013. Barney Hester, (340-173-9) of Tatnall Square, is second in wins among active coaches in Georgia.
Three state championships
Chadwick's state championship total. The War Eagles won state championships in 1989, 2203, and 2020. The beat Worth County 20-8 in 1989 to win the AAA title. They took Statesboro in 2003 21-6 in AAAA. Also in AAAA, they bested Jefferson 30-14 in 2020.
The War Eagles have been state runner-up five times
The number of finals Marist has played in under Chadwick that resulted in a runner-up finish. Last fall, the War Eagles' only loss (14-1) came in the AAAA state championship to North Oconee. 14-7.
Severn U.S. Presidents have served during Chadwick's tenure
There have been seven different Presidents of the United States since Chadwick took the head coach office and whistle, Ronald Reagan George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barak Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.
Chadwick now ranks 17 in wins among all U.S. high school football coaches
Seventeen represents Chadwick's all-time rank in the country in wins now that he has secured number 450. Next on the list Jerry Pezzetti of Ankeny (IA). Pezzetti, still active, is 458-188-1 overall (71% winning percentage) in his career.
23 Region Championships
Including the last five in a row, Chadwick has won 23 region championships.That's more than one every other year in his career. Only twice, has he gone three years without winning his region.
34 wins against Atlanta Catholic school rivals
This is how many wins Chadwick and Marist have over metro Atlanta Catholic school rivals, St. Pius and Blessed Trinity. Under Chadwick, the War Eagles are 30-6 against Pius and 4-4 versus BT. His thirty wins over Pius is more than he has against any school. Marist hosts St. Pius (6-1, 4-1) next week.
84.77% winning percentage
The winning percentage of Chadwick is basically 85%. That's puts him in a virtual statisical dead heat with Campbell.
450 and counting
With an undefeated start in 2025, that number, unlike head coach Alan Chadwick, is temporary.