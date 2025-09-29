Georgia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Georgia Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Grayson.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Clinch County (5-0)
2. Johnson County (5-0)
3. Lincoln County (5-0)
4. Wheeler County (5-0)
5. Wilcox County (4-1)
6. Screven County (5-0)
7. Emanuel County Institute (4-2)
8. Mt. Zion (6-1)
9. Atkinson County (5-1)
10. Early County (4-2)
11. Seminole County (4-1)
12. Bryan County (4-2)
13. Bowdon (3-2)
14. Taylor County (3-1)
15. Treutlen (3-2)
16. Metter (3-2)
17. Hawkinsville (4-1)
18. Crawford County (4-2)
19. Schley County (4-3)
20. Turner County (2-3)
21. Southwest Georgia Academy (3-3)
22. Mitchell County (2-2)
23. Trion (3-3)
24. Brooks County (2-4)
25. Jenkins County (3-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Swainsboro (6-0)
2. Heard County (5-0)
3. Jasper County Monticello (6-0)
4. Worth County (6-0)
5. Fellowship Christian (5-1)
6. Landmark Christian (5-0)
7. Rabun County (6-0)
8. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (6-0)
9. Whitefield Academy (5-1)
10. Toombs County (5-1)
11. Lamar County (5-0)
12. Athens Academy (5-1)
13. Bleckley County (5-1)
14. King's Ridge Christian (4-1)
15. Gordon Lee (3-1)
16. Northeast (4-1)
17. Thomasville (4-2)
18. Wesleyan (4-1)
19. Dodge County (4-1)
20. Pepperell (4-2)
21. Jeff Davis (4-1)
22. Dublin (3-1)
23. Bacon County (4-2)
24. Savannah Christian (3-3)
25. Social Circle (4-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Carver (6-0)
2. Hebron Christian Academy (4-1)
3. Sumter County (6-0)
4. North Murray (5-0)
5. Morgan County (6-0)
6. Carver (6-0)
7. Pierce County (6-0)
8. Rockmart (5-1)
9. Burke County (5-1)
10. Holy Innocents Episcopal (5-1)
11. Columbus (4-1)
12. Callaway (4-2)
13. Prince Avenue Christian (4-2)
14. Ringgold (4-2)
15. East Jackson (5-1)
16. Laney (4-2)
17. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-2)
18. Miller Grove (5-1)
19. Franklin County (5-1)
20. Sonoraville (4-2)
21. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-2)
22. Pike County (3-3)
23. Cook (4-2)
24. Appling County (3-3)
25. Stephens County (3-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jefferson (5-1)
2. North Hall (6-0)
3. Sandy Creek (5-0)
4. Troup County (5-0)
5. Westside (5-0)
6. Peach County (6-0)
7. Aquinas (4-1)
8. West Laurens (6-0)
9. Jenkins (4-1)
10. Pickens (5-1)
11. LaGrange (5-1)
12. Calvary Day (4-1)
13. Liberty County (5-1)
14. Northwest Whitfield (5-1)
15. Oconee County (4-2)
16. Stephenson (5-1)
17. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)
18. Heritage (4-2)
19. Lumpkin County (4-2)
20. North Clayton (5-1)
21. Cherokee Bluff (4-2)
22. Monroe Area (5-1)
23. Harlem (4-1)
24. Calhoun (3-2)
25. Long County (4-1)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North Oconee (6-0)
2. Central (6-0)
3. Creekside (5-1)
4. Cartersville (6-0)
5. Lithonia (5-0)
6. Flowery Branch (5-1)
7. Marist (4-1)
8. Ola (5-1)
9. Ware County (5-1)
10. Cass (6-1)
11. Blessed Trinity (4-2)
12. Locust Grove (4-1)
13. Benedictine (3-2)
14. Walnut Grove (5-0)
15. Cambridge (5-1)
16. Hampton (4-2)
17. St. Pius X Catholic (5-1)
18. Stockbridge (4-2)
19. Griffin (3-2)
20. Jackson (5-1)
21. Kell (4-2)
22. Jones County (4-2)
23. Jonesboro (3-3)
24. Tucker (3-2)
25. Centennial (5-1)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Houston County (6-0)
2. Gainesville (5-1)
3. Thomas County Central (6-0)
4. Langston Hughes (6-0)
5. Northgate (6-0)
6. Jackson County (5-1)
7. Milton (5-1)
8. Roswell (4-1)
9. Lovejoy (6-0)
10. Sequoyah (5-1)
11. Brunswick (5-1)
12. Woodward Academy (4-2)
13. Rome (3-2)
14. Lanier (4-2)
15. River Ridge (5-1)
16. Sprayberry (5-1)
17. Effingham County (4-2)
18. Newnan (4-2)
19. Villa Rica (3-3)
20. Lee County (4-2)
21. Habersham Central (4-2)
22. Coffee (3-3)
23. Woodstock (4-2)
24. New Manchester (4-1)
25. Creekview (3-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Grayson (6-0)
2. Lowndes (6-0)
3. Buford (5-0)
4. Carrollton (6-0)
5. Valdosta (6-0)
6. North Gwinnett (5-1)
7. McEachern (5-0)
8. Camden County (5-1)
9. Harrison (5-0)
10. Peachtree Ridge (5-1)
11. Douglas County (4-2)
12. Richmond Hill (5-1)
13. Colquitt County (4-2)
14. Norcross (4-2)
15. Hillgrove (5-0)
16. South Gwinnett (4-2)
17. Brookwood (4-2)
18. Collins Hill (4-2)
19. West Forsyth (4-1)
20. Rockdale County (4-1)
21. Mill Creek (4-2)
22. Walton (3-2)
23. North Paulding (4-2)
24. Archer (3-2)
25. Tift County (3-3)