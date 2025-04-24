Milton (Georgia) senior point guard Jaydon Cole commits to Mercer
Earlier this month, Milton (Georgia) senior guard Jaydon Cole announced he is committed to play collegiate basketball at Mercer University on his social media.
Cole chose the Bears over other Division-I mid-majors such as Old Dominion and Radford University.
Cole began his high school playing career at King's Ridge Christian High School, where he led the Tigers to the state championship as a sophomore, averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game during the 2022-2023 season. As a junior, Cole averaged 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Tigers, where they finished 16-8 and failed to make the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
As a senior, Cole transferred from King's Ridge Christian to Milton where he would play under head coach Allen Whitehart where his game continued to blossom where he was named to the All-Region First Team.
On December 14, 2024, Cole surpassed the 1,000-point milestone where he finished with a game-high 23 points on seven made 3-pointers in a 78-45 win over Norcross.
Cole is the first commitment of the 2025 class for the Bears. Mercer went 14-19 and 6-12 in conference play a season ago. The Bears recently added Zaire Williams from Brooklyn, New York, to their roster in the transfer portal window.
Cole is known for his knockdown shooting ability from three-point range and the ability to put the ball on the floor and create offense. He also plays with a high basketball IQ and has a relentless motor on the offensive end. He also plays under control and makes the right basketball play every time down the court. Despite being vastly underrated, Cole is a player who can make his mark on the collegiate level.
