Milton vs. Gainesville: Top prospects playing in Georgia high school football clash
Milton, ranked seventh nationally, travels to Gainesville for one of the top high school football games in Georgia and the nation 8 p.m. (ET) Friday.
Not only will local fans and the Peach State faithful be interested in this big showdown, but also many college fans with so many prospects.
TOP 25 NATIONAL RANKINGS | GEORGIA COMPUTER RANKINGS
The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required):
Here's the top 15 recruits to watch:
MILTON VS. GAINESVILLE: TOP 15 PROSPECT TO WATCH
1. LB Xavier Griffin, Gainesville, Jr.
The 6-foot4, 210-pounder is the top-rated 2026 recruit in Georgia. He's already committed to USC.
2. OT Brayden Jacobs, Milton, Sr.
A Clemson commit, the 6-7, 310-pounder is a four-star recruit
3. TE Ethan Barbour, Milton, Sr.
One of two big tight end recruits for the Eagles, the 6-3, 235-pounder is committed to Georgia
4. OT Alex Payne, Gainesville, Sr.
The 6-5, 275-pounder has committed to North Carolina
5. QB Luke Nickel, Milton, Sr.
The University of Miami can't wait until the 6-2, 205-pounder arrives. He's thrown for 1,556 yards and 16 touchdowns in seven games.
6. WR CJ Wiley, Milton, Sr.
A Florida State commit, the rangy 6-4, 200-pounder leads the Eagles with 30 catches for 577 yards and six touchdowns
7. TE Ryan Ghea, Milton, Sr.
Unusual to have two tight end from one school to commit, but the 6-5, 231-pounder is headed to Auburn.
8. DL Caleb Bell, Milton, Sr.
The 6-3, 270-pounder is headed to Arkansas.
9. CB Tyler Redmond, Milton, Sr.
Tennessee is anxious to get the 6-1, 180-pounder to help in the secondary.
10. CB Dylan Lewis, Milton, Sr.
The Volunteers not only get one, but two Milton lockdown corners to help out. Lewis, a 6-foot, 180-pounder, has 30 offers total.
11. DL Julius Columbus, Gainesville, Sr.
The 6-2, 290-pounder has already committed to Duke. Columbus has 20 tackles and two sacks thus far.
12. TE Shane King, Gainesville, Sr.
Another talented tight end, this one for the Red Elephants — yes, that's their mascot — as the 6-4, 210-pounder is headed to Troy.
13. S Ma'Khi Jones, Milton, Sr.
Another bright player, the 5-11, 175-pounder is headed to Duke
14. KQ Kharim Hughley, Gainesville, So.
The 5-11, 180-pounder is a playmaker supreme with two more seasons after this to progress.
15. RB TJ Lester, Milton, Sr.
With offers from Indiana, Ball State and Eastern Kentucky, the 5-10, 190-pounder has rushed 102 times for 678 yards and 13 touchdowns.