DeSoto vs. Duncanville: Top prospects playing in Texas high school football clash
DeSoto hosts Duncanville for the 2024 Texas high school football game of the year on Friday night, which puts some of the top prospects in the state and country on the same gridiron.
SBLive examined the top 20 recruits to watch:
DESOTO VS. DUNCANVILLE: TOP 20 PROSPECTS TO WATCH
Names are in alphabetical order.
Keylan Abrams, DeSoto, 2025
Position: OLB | Rating: 3-star | Committed: TCU
One of the most dominant players in Texas over the past several seasons is off to a strong start as a senior: 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Per Rivals, Abrams, who was formerly committed to Purdue, is the nation's No. 28 linebacker and No. 78 prospect in Texas.
Desean Bryant Jr., Duncanville, 2025
Position: OT | Rating: 3-star | Committed: Arizona State
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tackle committed to the Sun Devils in May over the likes of Baylor, Houston and more than 10 offers. He's the nation's No. 88 offensive tackle, per 247.
Braylon Edwards, Duncanville, 2026
Position: CB | Rating: 3-star | Uncommitted
He's recorded 14 solo tackles and three pass deflections in four games. 247 Sports tabs him as the nation's No. 46 corner and No. 86 junior in Texas with offers from SMU, North Texas and UTSA among others.
Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster, DeSoto, 2027
Position: WR | Rating: 4-star | Uncommitted
The top-rated 2027 prospect in Texas, Feaster has 21 catches for 255 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, their second-leading receiver. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher started as a freshman and is the nation's No. 2 wideout and No. 8 overall prospect in 2027.
Kevin 'KJ' Ford Jr., Duncanville, 2026
Position: EDGE | Rating: 4-star | Uncommitted
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore started as a ninth grader on one of the top DL's in the country. 247 Sports tabs him as the nation's No. 8 edge rusher and No. 9 prospect in Texas in 2026. Through four games, he has 19 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Javion Holiday, Duncanville, 2025
Position: CB | Rating: 3-star | Committed: SMU
Holiday committed to SMU on Dec. 3. He's the nation's No. 37 corner and No. 55 prospect in Texas, per Rivals.
Myson Johnson-Cook, DeSoto, 2027
Position: RB/LB | Rating: 4-star | Committed: Uncommitted
Johnson-Cook is the Eagles' third-leading rusher as a sophomore with carries for 361 yards — a head-turning 10.9 yards per carry — and seven TDs. He's the No. 2 rated prospect in Texas in 2027.
Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, 2025
Position: WR | Rating: 5-star | Committed: Oregon
The nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver has been spectacular through four games of his senior season on one of the nation's top teams. Moore, who was committed to LSU this time last year, flipped to the Ducks on the fourth of July. Moore has 27 catches for 425 receiving yards and a touchdown, averaging more than 100 yards per game.
Tyren Polley, Duncanville, 2025
Position: Safety | Rating: 3-star | Committed: SMU
Sael Reyes, DeSoto, 2025
Position: S | Rating: 3-star | Committed: SMU
The 6-foot, 190-pound safety committed to SMU in May, then took a visit to Miami in June. He had 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a pick and forced fumble as a junior. He's the nation's No. 28 safety, per Rivals.
Deondrae Riden, DeSoto, 2025
Position: RB | Rating: 4-star | Committed: Texas A&M
According to Rivals, he's the nation's No. 12 running back and No. 27 overall prospect in Texas in 2025. "He’s the dude right now," DeSoto coach Mathis said. Riden has excelled as RB1 this season. Through five games, he has 641 yards and seven TDs on 7.9 yards per carry.
Ameer Ross, Duncanville, 2025
Position: IOL | Rating: 3-star | Committed: Texas State
Protecting 5-star Alabama Keelon Russell is the 6-foot-5, 370-pounder who played left tackle as a junior in the Panthers' repeat state championship effort in 2023. Ross, the nation's No. 86 interior offensive lineman (247 Sports), committed to Texas State in July.
Keelon Russell, Duncanville, 2025
Position: QB | Rating: 5-star | Committed: Alabama
Russell, the nation's No. 1 QB, is the No. 10 overall prospect and the No. 3 prospect in Texas according to Rivals. And he's out to a tear through four games, having ammassed 1,437 yards and 20 total touchdowns. Last year at this time, Russell was committed to SMU. He had 474 passing yards five touchdowns in a blowout of Skyline.
Kelden Ryan, DeSoto, 2025
Position: QB | Rating: 4-star | Committed: Virginia Tech
A dual-threat in every sense of the term, the Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal transfer has 804 yards on 59 of 91 passing and nine touchdowns opposite two picks, and also has ammassed 422 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 44 carries (9.6 yards per rush). The 6-foot-1 signal-caller is. 3-star prospect, the nation's No. 14 quarterback and No. 94 recruit in Texas in 2025 (Rivals).
Daylon Singleton, DeSoto, 2025
Position: WR | Rating: 4-star | Committed: SMU
Singleton, a 5-foot-9 sure-handed speedster, was SBLive's No. 12 overall player in Texas returning this season for a reason. He played a big part in DeSoto's upset of Duncanville last year and caught 56 passes for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs. This season, he's at 374 yards and 5 TDs on 15 receptions. He's the nation's No. 34 rated wideout (Rivals).
Ayson Theus, Duncanville, 2026
Position: WR | Rating: 3-star | Uncommitted
Theus is one of the fastest high schoolers alive. He has sub-11 100-meter speed and helped a Duncanville relay team set a national record last year. Oh, and on the football field? He's the Panthers third most productive receiver with 21 catches, 319 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
Zachery Turner, Duncanville, 2026
Position: TE | Rating: 4-star | Committed: Uncommitted
Oklahoma, Baylor and Nebraska are among those in pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior, who has 27 catches for 397 receiving yards and six touchdowns through four games.
Byron Washington, DeSoto, 2025
Position: OT | Rating: 3-star | Committed: Syracuse
A viral sensation, the 6-foot-8, 380-pound senior has made a name for himself making opponents (and teammates) look small, and helping solidify a sturdy offensive line on the Eagles' 2023 6A Division II title run.
