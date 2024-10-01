New Hampstead’s (Georgia) Rashawn Truell sets the GHSA single-game passing record for yards
A new Georgia High School Association (GHSA) high school football record has been set.
New Hampstead quarterback Rashawn Truell set a new GHSA single-game record for passing yards in a single game, throwing for 635 yards in a 80-47 loss to Perry this past week.
Truell also tossed six touchdowns in the loss, but his new mark surpasses that of Lee County’s Justin Walker, who threw for 595 yards against Warner Robins back on November 4th, 2010.
The 2025 signal caller completed 38-of-68 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns against Perry. Truell this season has completed 66-of-116 for 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Brookwood School’s Rodge Waldrop owns the state’s overall record, regardless of GHSA or private school, for most passing yards in a game. Waldrop threw for 698 yards and nine touchdowns against Deerfield last year on October 6th, 2023.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega