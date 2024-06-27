Newton's Stephon Castle goes at No. 4 in NBA Draft after one spectacular season at UConn
The San Antonio Spurs, with the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, selected UConn guard Stephon Castle, a former Georgia high school basketball star with the Newton Rams in Covington.
Castle, a big wing guard who played a major role, as a tue freshman, in helping the UConn Huskies win their second consecutive NCAA Tournament Championship. With the Huskies he averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He was also one the best defensive players in the nation. He was named Big East Freshman of the Year and was the headline on the Big East All-Freshman team.
As a senior at Newton, Castle scored 20.1 points per game and averaged 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, three steals and two blocks, as the Rams reach the GHSA Class 7A state quarterfinals. He was also selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game.
Castle averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior and as a 4-Star recruit selected UConn over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ohio State.
The Georgia product should have the opportunity to contribute right away in San Antonio, which struggled through a 22-60 season last year.
Castle's selection followed French players Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 Atlanta Hawks) and Alex Sarr (No. 2 Washington Wizards) and University of Kentucky freshman Reed Shepard, No. 3 overall to the Houston Rockets.